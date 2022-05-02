ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

​​State budget inches forward as 2022 Regular Session winds to a close

kzimksim.com
 3 days ago

With only two weeks left in the regular session,...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Senate passes budget proposal, includes record funding for K-12 education

Michigan's state senators finished voting on a series of budget bills Wednesday, approving just over $74 billion in funding for the next fiscal year.  The approval of more than a dozen budget bills over two days marked the latest step in the monthslong process to determine funding for schools, state agencies and universities for fiscal year 2023, which runs from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023. ...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy