​​State budget inches forward as 2022 Regular Session winds to a close

Michigan's state senators finished voting on a series of budget bills Wednesday, approving just over $74 billion in funding for the next fiscal year. The approval of more than a dozen budget bills over two days marked the latest step in the monthslong process to determine funding for schools, state agencies and universities for fiscal year 2023, which runs from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023. ...

