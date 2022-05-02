Dozens take to the streets of Boyle Heights demanding justice, police reform during May Day rally

May Day rallies were held across the world on Sunday.

Normally, the events are held in major cities to push for workers' rights. In Los Angeles, the rally was much more peaceful and had a different message.

Dozens of protesters took their quest for justice to the streets of Boyle Heights.

They took part in a march and rally to show their support for those entering the U.S. illegally, and other issues.

Some of them called for police reform and demanded community control of the sheriff's department.