Los Angeles, CA

Dozens take to the streets of Boyle Heights demanding justice, police reform during May Day rally

By Amy Powell
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7ICO_0fQB8VO300

May Day rallies were held across the world on Sunday.

Normally, the events are held in major cities to push for workers' rights. In Los Angeles, the rally was much more peaceful and had a different message.

Dozens of protesters took their quest for justice to the streets of Boyle Heights.

They took part in a march and rally to show their support for those entering the U.S. illegally, and other issues.

Some of them called for police reform and demanded community control of the sheriff's department.

Comments / 2

Freebird
3d ago

Well, you defunded the police and more people are getting killed. I guess that didn't work out too well lol.

Reply
8
Quickies
3d ago

Communist March to destroy capitalism, soon we will look like a 3rd world, oh …wait…what’s that Newsome?

Reply
5
Los Angeles, CA
