Miranda Lambert On Media Attention Around Her Split From Blake Shelton: 'It’s Not Nice'

By Devika Menon
 3 days ago
Miranda Lambert "wasn’t prepared" for the kind of attention her split from Blake Shelton garnered seven years ago. In a recent conversation with CBS Sunday Morning, the country music superstar admitted it was very overwhelming back then. “I wasn't prepared for that. Well, I don't think anybody is....

