RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Area School District Board of Education meets on May 3, and on the agenda is disposing of surplus property. Of the more than 50 items listed, five are book titles, and while the majority of the surplus property is recommended to be either recycled or sold, five items are marked “to be destroyed.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO