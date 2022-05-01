ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roots N Blues headliners Old Crow Medicine Show paint with many colors on new album

Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Old Crow Medicine Show implicitly promises listeners all they have on the title track that opens their new album "Paint This Town."

"But one of these days, you and me, babе / We will spill the wholе bucket / and paint this town," the band opines.

On its face, the song might be an all-American portrait of two lovers making a small corner of the world their own. But it also describes the band's sonic approach on its first studio effort since 2018's "Volunteer"; Old Crow Medicine Show knocks over the full paint can and colors the album with many shades.

The stalwart string band was recently named among the headliners at this fall's Roots N Blues festival, keeping company with Wilco, Chaka Khan, Jon Batiste and more.

That album opener owns the wider appeal of a John Mellencamp with its confident opening strum patterns, bursts of organ and harmonica and a chorus that longs to boom out and over a small-town downtown.

With California-born songwriter Molly Tuttle in tow, the band makes a big, rambling ruckus on the record's second offering, "Bombs Away"; the song's frenetic pace and stacked chorus vocals suggest the start of an all-night hootenanny.

Elsewhere, "Gloryland" rises with a visceral crescendo, then settles into an easygoing mist a la The Band; the lyrics represent another way into the themes of "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" — and perhaps a backdoor entrance into paradise itself.

"Honey Chile" grows from distant, approaching strains into a swampy country ballad, mingling heavenly vocals and an arrangement that digs through dark humus. "Good loving / is a hard habit to break" the refrain repeats, hitting close to the heart and home.

"Painkiller" is a wild ride, uniting the wheels-off pace of bluegrass with early rock accents and a chorus melody that subtly shifts shape.

"Paint This Town" isn't the strongest Old Crow effort; records like 2006's "Big Iron World" and 2008's "Tennessee Pusher" bear inside-out charms and a vibe that somehow is both weary and winking. The broader sound and sensibilities displayed here can't quite match that tightly coiled feeling.

But "Paint This Town" is a great deal of fun and, fortunately for Roots N Blues fest-goers, sounds like it will play really well live. This might not be the band's best album — but it might be the best moment to see them.

Old Crow Medicine Show will play Roots N Blues on Sunday, Oct. 9 alongside Bleachers, Houndmouth, The SteelDrivers and more. Visit https://rootsnbluesfestival.com/ for details.

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. Find him on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.

Columbia Daily Tribune

