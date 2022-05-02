ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Two men convicted of killing a fellow transient at 2525 N. Main St. in Santa Ana

By Editor
newsantaana.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Rubin Gallegos, 49, and Gustavo Nunez Jr., 34, both transients, were sentenced on Friday for the beating and fatal stabbing of Cesar Gamaliel Gonzalez, 39, near the entrance to Santiago Park. Gonzalez was stabbed six times and had numerous lacerations to his face. A third transient, Lisa Marie...

newsantaana.com

Comments / 3

