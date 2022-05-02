ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police beat for Monday, May 2

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Morgan County

Jacksonville Police

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• Koby M. Baumgart, 22, of 1020 Mathers St. was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on a charge of violating an order of protection after being stopped in the 700 block of North East Street.

• Tonja L. Day, 58, of 821 Routt St. was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Saturday on a possession of methamphetamine charge after being stopped in the 200 block of East Walnut Street.

• Justin R. Rawe, 23, of 800 Hoagland Blvd. was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Saturday on a retail theft charge. He was accused of taking merchandise from a store in the first block of North Central Park Plaza without paying.

• Alisa A. Powell, 29, of 821 S. Main St. was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Saturday on a battery charge. She was accused of hitting someone at The Emporium, 214 E. State St.

ACCIDENTS

• Romerakis J. Jackson, 18, of Jacksonville was cited on a charge of following too closely after police said the car he was driving hit a car that was stopped at West Morton Avenue and South Church Street at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Compiled by David C.L. Bauer

