ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Garlic Festival is back with new organization

By Sara Stinson, Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bL6Pl_0fQAvYFp00

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — In April, the Gilroy Garlic Festival announced it was going to cancel the event indefinitely, KRON4 reported last month . That would have ended the event’s 42-year run, dating back to the 1970s.

Not so fast — the festival is set to make its return.

Organizers of the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival have announced that they will hold their own garlic festival. KRON4 spoke to one of the organizers of the revamped festival who said more details will be released on Thursday — but that this is a separate event from the one in Gilroy.

Earlier, there had been some confusion related to a post with the announcement on Facebook. The Noceti Group, which runs the Asparagus Festival, wrote on Facebook, saying “We heard the extremely sad news about the Gilroy Garlic Festival and we couldn’t let that happen.”

The Noceti Group said they are thrilled to be hosting the festival this year. Organizers of the Gilroy Garlic Festival say they haven’t received any information about the new festival and that it’s not associated with them in any way.

KRON On is streaming live now

KRON4 spoke to one of the Gilroy Garlic Festival partners who said that this announcement caught him off guard. A date for the new festival will be released at a later time. On Monday morning, Garlic Festival Association posted on Facebook to address the confusion around the festival’s revival.

“Regarding the confusion about the Gilroy Garlic Festival’s potential Stockton-based revival in conjunction with Noceti Group, Stockton Dirt Track and the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival: The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association and its Board have not been contacted about this. It is not a sanctioned Gilroy Garlic Festival Association event,” the Gilroy Garlic Festival wrote in a post on its Facebook page .

Shooting not the reason for canceling Gilroy Garlic Festival, says mayor

When the Gilroy Garlic Festival announced its indefinite cancellation, organizers cited lingering issues from the COVID-19 pandemic and other insurance requirements to hold the event in the city. The initial cancellation was not due to the 2019 shooting at the event , according to Mayor Marie Patane Blankley.

“The aftermath of the tragic shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019 brought to light the pre-existing financial crisis of the Garlic Festival Association,” said Mayor Blankley in a statement to KRON4. “The loss of vital adjacent parking now consumed with housing that began nearly 10 years ago resulted in the gradual depletion of their reserves, a path that was not sustainable and without the ability to adapt to changing conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Missing Antioch 11-year-old located

UPDATE: Police said Williams has been located. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department was searching for a missing child Friday. Ameer Williams, 11, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near A Street and Wilbur Avenue. Williams is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, APD said. He has black hair, brown eyes and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Asparagus#Facebook#The Noceti Group
KRON4 News

Missing Fremont teen found

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

2 charged in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Police find missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have found Aniyah Marie Nelson, according to a tweet the department sent Friday shortly after 8 a.m. “Thank you to our community and media partners, Aniyah Nelson is no longer a #Missing Person,” the tweet stated. “She has been safely located.” The original story follows: OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy