Garlic Festival is back with new organization

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — In April, the Gilroy Garlic Festival announced it was going to cancel the event indefinitely, KRON4 reported last month . That would have ended the event’s 42-year run, dating back to the 1970s.

Not so fast — the festival is set to make its return.

Organizers of the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival have announced that they will hold their own garlic festival. KRON4 spoke to one of the organizers of the revamped festival who said more details will be released on Thursday — but that this is a separate event from the one in Gilroy.

Earlier, there had been some confusion related to a post with the announcement on Facebook. The Noceti Group, which runs the Asparagus Festival, wrote on Facebook, saying “We heard the extremely sad news about the Gilroy Garlic Festival and we couldn’t let that happen.”

The Noceti Group said they are thrilled to be hosting the festival this year. Organizers of the Gilroy Garlic Festival say they haven’t received any information about the new festival and that it’s not associated with them in any way.

KRON On is streaming live now

KRON4 spoke to one of the Gilroy Garlic Festival partners who said that this announcement caught him off guard. A date for the new festival will be released at a later time. On Monday morning, Garlic Festival Association posted on Facebook to address the confusion around the festival’s revival.

“Regarding the confusion about the Gilroy Garlic Festival’s potential Stockton-based revival in conjunction with Noceti Group, Stockton Dirt Track and the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival: The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association and its Board have not been contacted about this. It is not a sanctioned Gilroy Garlic Festival Association event,” the Gilroy Garlic Festival wrote in a post on its Facebook page .

When the Gilroy Garlic Festival announced its indefinite cancellation, organizers cited lingering issues from the COVID-19 pandemic and other insurance requirements to hold the event in the city. The initial cancellation was not due to the 2019 shooting at the event , according to Mayor Marie Patane Blankley.

“The aftermath of the tragic shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019 brought to light the pre-existing financial crisis of the Garlic Festival Association,” said Mayor Blankley in a statement to KRON4. “The loss of vital adjacent parking now consumed with housing that began nearly 10 years ago resulted in the gradual depletion of their reserves, a path that was not sustainable and without the ability to adapt to changing conditions. “

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.