First Lady Jill Biden will meet US troops in Romania before spending Mother's Day with Ukrainian moms and their children in Slovakia during five-day trip

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
 4 days ago

Jill Biden will spend Mother's Day meeting with Ukrainian mothers and children who fled for their lives after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, the White House announced late Sunday.

The May 8 meeting will take place in Slovakia, one of two eastern European countries the first lady plans to visit during a five-day trip that starts Thursday. She also will be stopping in Romania.

The trip will mark Biden's latest show of solidarity with Ukraine and comes just after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a secret visit to Kyiv on Saturday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, offering support amid Russia's invasion of the nation.

Romania and Slovakia share borders with Ukraine, which has spent the past two months fighting off Russia's military invasion.

The two countries also are NATO members.

First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) made a secret visit to Kyiv on Saturday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right). Zelensky honored Pelosi with the Order of Princess Olga, a civil decoration bestowed upon women for outstanding service to Ukraine

Nearly 5.5 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded its smaller neighbor on Feb. 24, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Many have resettled in neighboring countries or relocated elsewhere in Europe.

Throughout the trip, Jill Biden will also meet with U.S. service members, U.S. Embassy personnel, humanitarian aid workers and educators, the White House said.

After arriving in Romania on Friday, she is scheduled to meet with U.S. service members at Mihail Kogalniceau Air Base, a U.S. military installation near the Black Sea.

The schedule then takes her to the Romanian capital of Bucharest on Saturday to meet with government officials, U.S. Embassy staff, humanitarian aid workers and educators who are helping teach displaced Ukrainian children.

Four days after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Biden appeared at a White House event wearing a face mask embroidered with a sunflower, Ukraine's national flower
First lady of the United States, Jill Biden waves during a swimming event at the 2020 Summer Olympics
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pose for a picture with members of their entourage during their meeting in Kyiv

The first lady will travel to Slovakia to meet with staff at the U.S. Embassy in Bratislava.

On May 8, Jill Biden will travel to Kosice and Vysne Nemecke in Slovakia to meet with refugees, humanitarian aid workers, and local Slovakians who are supporting Ukrainian families who have sought refuge in Slovakia.

She plans to meet with members of Slovakia's government on May 9 before returning to the United States.

The trip will be the first lady's second overseas by herself, following her journey to Tokyo last year for the opening of the delayed 2020 Olympic Games. The trip also will mark her latest gesture of solidarity with Ukraine.

Four days after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Biden appeared at a White House event wearing a face mask embroidered with a sunflower, Ukraine's national flower.

She also invited Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, to sit with her during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in March, and had a sunflower sewn into the sleeve of the blue dress she wore for the occasion.

President Biden visited with Ukrainian refugees during a stop in Poland in March.

President Biden visited with Ukrainian refugees during a stop in Poland in March
Biden, flanked by Mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, speaks with chef Jose Andres from World Central Kitchen as he visits Ukrainian refugees at the PGE National Stadium, in Warsaw

FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia#Government Of Ukraine#Mother S Day Meeting#Russian#The White House#European#Nato#Ukrainians#U N#U S Embassy#Romanian
POLITICS
POLITICS
U.S. POLITICS
MILITARY
