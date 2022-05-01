ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie star Luke Evans finds love with hunky Spanish graphic designer

By Hannah Hope
 2 days ago

LUKE EVANS has found love with a hunky Spanish graphic designer.

The movie star met good-looking Fran Tomas while working Down Under.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apAsy_0fQAt7p700
Actor Luke Evans has found love Credit: Getty

The couple have been quietly dating for a year and have recently been on a skiing holiday with showbiz pals Phillip Schofield and Kelly Hoppen in France.

A pal close to The Beauty & The Beast actor said: “The couple have been going from strength to strength and quietly travelling all over the world together.

"They are like minded, really get each other’s sense of humour and compliment each other well.”

Welsh-born Luke split from ex boyfriend Rafael Olarra two years ago.

Asked last year if he would like to be a father Luke said: "I would, yes, I would.

"I thought about it many times and as I get older I'm thinking maybe I should get on and do it. I don't want to be an old dad ... but I would like to be a dad.

"There's a lot of satisfaction to passing on your experiences and rearing a strong, openminded, kind, respectful human being who can go out in the world and do something good."

This Morning host, Phillip Schofield, let slip about his Hollywood ski pal after a stint on the slopes.

He joked how his mate was a "secret pic ninja" when he captured the image before revealing his friendship with Welsh actor, Luke Evans.

The Fast and Furious star, 43, also played the role of Gaston in the recent live action remake of Disney movie, Beauty and The Beast.

Yet he showed his lighter side on his holiday with Phil, as the pair larked around.

One image on Phil's feed saw them posing in a camper van while another captured them enjoying a carb-filled lunch.

Phil was in stitches as he attempted to pull some bread out of Luke's hands, and he wrote in the caption: "@thereallukeevans travels with a picnic," followed by a smiling Emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sets0_0fQAt7p700
He's been dating designer Fran Tomas (right) Credit: INSTAGRAM/YASMIN MILLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdAc9_0fQAt7p700
The Welsh actor has been dating Fran for almost a year Credit: INSTAGRAM/FRAN TOMAS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjjVm_0fQAt7p700
He met the hunky Spaniard while working on Nine Perfect Strangers Credit: INSTAGRAM/FRAN TOMAS

