ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoddard County, MO

Two Stoddard County men face child molestation charges

kzimksim.com
 3 days ago

The Standard Democrat reports that two Stoddard County men face felony child molestation charges following their arrests last week. 30-year-old David Bell, of Bloomfield, was booked April...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 2

Related
KYTV

ARREST UPDATE: Tipster leads deputies to Greene County fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is now in custody less than 24 hours after being featured as a Crime Stoppers fugitive. Deputies arrested 30-year-old Megan Marie White in Springfield this morning after receiving a tip from a KY3 viewer. They booked her into the Greene County jail shortly after 9:30 a.m. White is charged as a persistent DWI offender.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stoddard County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomfield, MO
City
Bernie, MO
County
Stoddard County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
KOLR10 News

Trial date changed for woman charged with husband’s death

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A woman charged with the murder of her husband had a trial date set for May, but will now appear in court in September. Amy Murray, 40, of Iberia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities say they responded to a house fire at 9 Janice Drive on December 11, […]
IBERIA, MO
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Democrat#Stoddard County Court#The Sheriff S Department
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Missing Jefferson County man’s body found in the Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy