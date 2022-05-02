U.S. Senator Josh Hawley salutes fallen officers
Missouri’s U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley are introducing a resolution...kzimksim.com
Missouri’s U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley are introducing a resolution...kzimksim.com
Hawley is a traitor to the American people; standing up for the attacks on the LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WHO TOOK THEIR OATH THAT DAY, HE STOOD IN SOLIDARITY , knowing what was about to happen, HAWLEY’S SHAMEFUL ACTIONS FOLLOW HIM! After four hours of hand combat, and Trump’s followers going to jail and prison, Hawley’s making money off the followers that they used, NO HONOR AND LOYALTY TO THE LAW AND THE CONSTITUTION’S OATH!! Hawley’s takes the HONOR out of loyalty to the STATE!
Comments / 1