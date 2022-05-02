ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Indian shares extend losses with U.S. Fed meet in focus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds analyst quote, details and individual stock moves)

BENGALURU, May 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares kicked off May on a tepid note, with losses seen across the board following a sharp sell-off in Wall Street on Friday, as investors cautiously awaited an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.65% at 16,991.05, as of 0455 GMT on Monday, with its major sub-indexes in the negative, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.65% to 56,687.60. The benchmark indexes had posted losses on Friday for a third straight week.

Nifty’s IT, auto and metal sub-indexes were among the top segment losers, falling between 0.7% and nearly 2%.

“The sharp sell-off in U.S. markets on Friday is an indication of the nervousness and fear in the market caused by an increasingly hawkish Fed, rising dollar index and the prolonged war in Ukraine,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, adding that the market volatility is likely to continue for some time.

Several Asian markets are closed for a public holiday, while Indian markets will be closed on Tuesday.

Investor focus is also on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to aggressively raise rates by 50 basis points when the U.S. central bank’s meeting concludes on Wednesday.

Market participants will watch for signals about future path for interest rates, the Fed’s plans for reducing its balance sheet and its view on when inflationary pressures will recede.

Nifty 50 components Britannia Industries lost 1.4%, while HDFC Ltd climbed 1% ahead of their quarterly earnings updates due later in the day.

IT services provider Wipro was down 2.7% and among the top losers in the Nifty 50. The company had flagged last week that pressure on margins would continue over the next two to three quarters.

Mahindra & Mahindra, which was the sole gainer in the Nifty auto sub-index, edged up 0.16% after the carmaker said bit.ly/3s4POdt domestic passenger vehicle sales for April rose 23% year-on-year.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation. All three main Wall Street benchmarks erased gains made...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 slide ahead of Fed decision

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Indexes: Dow up 0.14%, S&P off 0.21%, Nasdaq falls 0.88% (Updates to open) May 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped on Wednesday as growth...
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian shares slide after Wall Street frets over rate hike consequences

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares tumbled on Friday while the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose in a reversal of a day earlier after investors expressed concerns that rising interest rates could hurt global economic growth. The market fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve and some other...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Indian#Interest Rates#U S Fed#Bengaluru#The Federal Reserve#Nse Nifty#Geojit Financial Services#Asian
Reuters

Column: U.S. distillate stocks fall critically low: Kemp

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. distillate fuel oil inventories have fallen to a 14-year low as refiners prove unable to satisfy strong demand from freight hauliers and manufacturers, sending diesel prices surging and pulling crude prices higher in their wake. Stocks have fallen in 60 of the last 96...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days they remain...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
Reuters

Australian shares flat ahead of potential rate hikes

May 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were flat on Tuesday, with investors cautious ahead of the central bank meeting and the prospect of an aggressive U.S. rate hike, while losses in gold stocks and miners partially offset a positive lead from the Wall Street. The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on inflation concerns post Fed-led boost

* Gold hits highest level since April 29 at $1903.22/oz * Rising yields restrain gold in medium term, analyst says * Bank of England raises interest rates (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) By Seher Dareen May 5 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1% on Thursday as investors sought cover from soaring inflation, with bullion also extending gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a relatively less hawkish stance on interest rate hikes. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years, while Chair Powell added the bank was not considering 75-basis-point moves in the future. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,892.34 per ounce by 10:04 a.m. ET (1404 GMT), having earlier hit its highest level since April 29. U.S. gold futures climbed 1.4% to $1,895.50. "I don't think a whole lot changed in overall Fed policy from yesterday's meeting, but it just gave gold and silver traders an excuse to rally the market after the recent strong selling pressure," said Kitco senior analyst Jim Wycoff. "The whole scenario in Europe with its energy supplies being constrained having banned some energy imports from Russia, that's leading to instability in the European marketplace, that's prompting safe haven demand for gold, prompting higher inflation in the eurozone," Wycoff added. Gold's advance came despite gains in the dollar index , which typically hurts appeal for bullion among overseas buyers, and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields. But while gold is perceived as an inflation hedge, higher U.S. interest rates and bond yields lift the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. "Bond yields will continue rising because of expectations that monetary policy from the Fed and other major central banks will be tightened further ... This is going to hold gold back from going too high in the medium term," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index. Spot silver fell 0.5% to $22.85 per ounce, yet earlier reached $23.27, the highest in nearly a week. Platinum fell 1.3% to $978.56 while palladium fell 1.5% to $2,223.14. (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil falls as demand concerns weigh against tight supply

(Reuters) - Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade on Friday as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil. Brent futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

S.Korea stocks set for worst week in over 2 months on Fed rate hike

* KOSPI falls over 1%, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Friday, and were set for their worst week in more than two months, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by the most in 22 years. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 35.98 points, or 1.34%, to 2,641.59, as of 0136 GMT. ** The index has fallen 2.01% so far this week, on track for its biggest weekly drop in 10 weeks. ** The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point. ** The Fed outcome was at first seen dovish on surface, but afterwards interpreted to be hawkish in details, said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won. ** Futures on the federal funds rate priced in on Thursday a roughly 75% chance of a three quarters of a percentage point tightening by the Federal Reserve at next month's policy meeting, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out such a rate hike. ** South Korea's financial markets were closed on Thursday for a local holiday. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 159.4 billion won ($125.21 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,273.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.54% weaker than its previous close at 1,266.3. ** The won has fallen 1.36% so far this week against the dollar and is set for the fastest weekly drop in two months. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,275.7 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,275.4. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 104.63. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.203%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.489%, hitting the highest in eight years. ($1 = 1,273.0300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Macquarie profit jumps 56% as commodities trading unit thrives

May 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group posted a better-than-expected 56% jump in annual profit, as its commodities trading arm benefited from volatility in natural gas and oil prices, while its capital business rode a deal-making wave. Oil and natural gas prices have rallied in volatile trade after Russia’s...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies firm as dollar slips ahead of Fed's policy decision

* Brazilian industrial production rises in March * Colombian presidential front-runner cancels events * Peruvian mine protesters refuse to talk unless emergency lifted (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal May 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose on Tuesday, with South Africa's rand and Brazil's real jumping over 2% each as the dollar slid ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy move, with investors looking for clues on future interest rate hikes. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, and markets are pricing in an aggressive run of hikes as it tries to tame soaring inflation. Riskier currencies tend to take a hit when U.S. rates go up as it takes some of the shine off their carry trade appeal, while growing uncertainty about slowing economic growth in China have only added to the list of worries. "The emerging world is in trouble," said Jesse Rogers, assistant director – economist at Moody's Analytics, adding that higher commodity prices, which seemed like a good thing for most emerging economies just one month ago, are biting back through higher inflation." "Tack the troubles in China and the corrosive effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine onto business sentiment and investment, and the picture is for choppy waters." But as the dollar slid on Tuesday, South Africa's rand jumped from its lowest this year, while Mexico's peso rose 1%. On Monday, Mexican national oil company Pemex reported a $6.17 billion first quarter net profit, reversing a nearly $2 billion loss in the year-ago period, driven by foreign exchange gains, growing output and higher crude prices. Total financial debt at Pemex, one of the world's most indebted oil companies, edged down to $108.1 billion from $109 billion at the end of 2021. Brazil's real recovered from six-week lows to 4.95 per dollar. Data on Tuesday showed industrial production in Brazil rose in March, but ended the first quarter with a negative print, highlighting the challenges for the sector amid problems in global supply chains and a domestic backdrop marked by high interest rates and inflation. As oil prices dropped, Colombia's peso fell 0.5%. The country's central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2022 to 7.1% from 4.3% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Colombian presidential election campaign heated up with Gustavo Petro, the leftist front-runner, canceling events in the country's coffee region on Monday because of what his office said was a plot by a crime gang to attempt to take his life. Peru's sol edged 0.3% higher. Indigenous communities in the country occupying a key copper mine said they would agree to talks to end protests only if the government lifts its emergency order for the region. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1070.90 -0.15 MSCI LatAm 2292.70 0.55 Brazil Bovespa 106259.17 -0.36 Mexico IPC 51136.14 -1.45 Chile IPSA 4774.64 0.31 Argentina MerVal 89239.00 1.862 Colombia COLCAP 1595.84 0.83 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9632 2.16 Mexico peso 20.2766 0.91 Chile peso 855.5 0.53 Colombia peso 4022.95 -0.50 Peru sol 3.816 0.42 Argentina peso (interbank) 115.8700 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 200.5 0.25 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Marguerita Choy)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Reuters

422K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy