ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Three Shot at Baltimore Gas Station

By Jennie Taer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MD – Three people were shot, according to the Baltimore Police Department. According...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 12

Charles robertson
4d ago

At this point I would be surprised if there wasn’t a shooting in bmore honestly. What would you guys have to report on then?

Reply
2
Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Baltimore Bus Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nichelle Greene pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of a Baltimore bus driver, according to the City State’s Attorney’s office. On Tuesday, Cameron Silcott pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and using a handgun to shoot MTA bus driver Marcus Parks 10 times.  Parks died from his injuries.  Court documents show that Silcott and Greene were arguing with Parks over a bus payment when Greene snatched Parks’ backpack and she and Silcott ran off the bus. While running along East Fayette Street, Parks got off his bus and chased the two of them, according to the documents.  As he reengaged with them, Silcott pulled...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Killed In Northwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people died in a shooting Friday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights for a shooting, where they found two men shot. Both were transported to Sinai Hospital, where they died, police said. One of the victims was 33-years-old, police said, but the other victim’s age was unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reisterstown, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gas Station#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man With Gunshot Injuries Dies After Seeking Help From Johns Hopkins Doctors, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man on Monday, according to authorities. The man arrived at Johns Hopkins Hospital with gunshot injuries around 5:23 p.m., police said. Doctors tried to save the man but he died from his injuries, according to authorities. Homicide detectives are still trying to determine where the shooting occurred. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact detectives at 940)396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 25, Hospitalized In North Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday night after he was shot in North Baltimore, authorities said. Officers called to the intersection or York Road and Cold Spring Lane about 9:21 p.m. found the victim shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy