NBA

NBA Playoff Round 2 Overreactions, Unlucky Embiid, and the State of Sports Media

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Golden State’s Game 1 win in Memphis, Draymond’s ejection, and how they think the rest of...

Related
GolfWRX

Tour pro withdraws after embarrassing moment on the greens

Golf can be a frustrating game, even for professionals. There were four players who Monday qualified for the Wells Fargo Championship, which is taking place at TPC Potomac this week. Ryan McCormick was not one of them. The PGA Tour’s Twitter account posted this video of McCormick struggling to get...
GOLF
The Ringer

‘:07 Seconds or Less’ Harkens Back to a Bygone Era of NBA Access

In November 2005, Phoenix Suns coach Mike D’Antoni stood before his team at practice. Near him was Jack McCallum, an NBA reporter from Sports Illustrated. “You remember Jack from the preseason,” D’Antoni told the Suns. “He’s going to be with us a lot of the time working on, I don’t know, a book or something.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Ryen Russillo
Person
Jrue Holiday
The Ringer

Episode 100 and We’re Just Getting Started

The Full Go returns for the 100th episode as Jason opens the show celebrating the milestone before diving into White Sox’s issues (01:56). The NBA is in a transitional period when it comes to their stars, and there’s no better time to be a basketball fan (21:41). NFL Network’s Gregg Rosenthal joins the show to discuss Justin Fields’s future with the Bears, NFL player empowerment, and more (28:50). Lastly, your voicemails are back (46:37)!
CHICAGO, IL
The Ringer

NBA Playoff Character Awards With Chris Ryan and Tyler Parker, Jackie MacMullan on Celts-Bucks, and Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Ryan and Tyler Parker to discuss Tyler’s five favorite characters in the NBA playoffs (2:21). Then Bill talks with Jackie MacMullan about the Celtics-Bucks Round 2 series currently tied at 1-1, the difficulty of officiating Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka helping his team find their identity, why it is so difficult to predict the series outcome, and more (41:29). Finally Bill is joined by Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam to talk about going on tour for the first time since the pandemic, navigating working as a solo artist while still remaining an integral part of Pearl Jam, why the Utah Jazz haven’t been successful with their roster, Seattle’s grunge scene in the ’90s, rumors of the SuperSonics returning to Seattle, and more (1:18:43).
SEATTLE, WA
The Ringer

Tyrese Maxey Is Lightning in a Bottle

In his sophomore NBA campaign, Tyrese Maxey has met increased opportunity with increased production. The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann breaks down what Maxey brings to the Philadelphia 76ers, how he fits alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden, and how he could continue to develop in the future.
NBA
The Ringer

Mavs’ False Hope and Doc’s Stubbornness, Hall of Famer Gary Payton, Plus Inside the Biggest NFL Draft Moves With Dianna Russini

Ryen opens with his thoughts on Mavs-Suns and why Dallas just looks outmatched in this series before getting into why Doc Rivers is being so stubborn with DeAndre Jordan (0:34). Next, he chats with basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton about his son’s emergence with the Warriors, his best trash talk stories, and the story of when young Ryen first met Gary (20:22). Then, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini stops by for a behind-the-scenes look at how the A.J. Brown trade happened, Baker Mayfield’s future, and which teams nailed and bombed the draft (53:34). Finally, Ryen closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:40).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State Of Sports Media#Ringer#Golden State#Celtics#Suns Mavericks
The Ringer

How NFL Contenders Can Fix Their Remaining Roster Weaknesses

With the draft in the books, we’ve officially reached the home stretch of the NFL’s silly season. Teams can now sign free agents without having to give up compensatory draft picks, rookie minicamps start in a few days, and we’re just a week away from getting the 2022 schedule. It’s time to start looking ahead.
TAMPA, FL
The Ringer

Carlos Rodón’s Long Journey Back to Being an Ace

Ryan opens this week by talking about the torrid start for both New York baseball teams, as well as how sharp the rest of MLB has looked despite the lockout (1:00). Then, CC and guest cohost Adam Jones are joined by Giants starter Carlos Rodón to discuss his career thus far—from being a top-three pick to being knocked off course by injuries to becoming a dominant top-end starter in the big leagues (11:00).
MLB
The Ringer

Entering the Conference Semifinals, Hellacious Heat, and the Celtics’ Cause for Pause

Verno and KOC recap the beginning of the conference semifinals, beginning with Heat-76ers (01:51). They question whether James Harden will ever return to peak form before giving the Heat credit for the defensive effort they’ve shown all postseason. They next recap the Suns’ dominant Game 1 win over the Mavs and discuss Deandre Ayton’s performance (20:34). After sweeping the Nets, the Celtics drop Game 1 against the Bucks (33:32). The guys discuss what the Celtics need to do differently in Game 2 to win. They lastly go through the Warriors-Grizzlies series and discuss Jordan Poole’s and Gary Payton II’s big performances in Game 1 (51:11).
BOSTON, MA
The Ringer

The 10 NFL Rookies Who Could Be Instant Fantasy Football Factors in 2022

Rookies have never been more important in fantasy football. With the evolution of offenses in the NFL, first-year skill players face greater expectations to perform than they have at any point in league history. This rings particularly true at wide receiver, where since 2014 we’ve seen six of the top 10 all-time fantasy seasons by a rookie at the position. The question for fantasy managers is: How can you take advantage of this?
NFL
The Ringer

The Warriors Have No Answer for Ja Morant

After Gary Payton II got walloped by Dillon Brooks and broke his elbow in the opening minutes of Game 2, Andrew Wiggins became the primary defender against Ja Morant. Wiggins didn’t have nearly the success bothering him off the dribble as Payton did in Game 1. Morant tied a playoff career-high with 47 points and got wherever he wanted with the ball in a 106-101 victory to even the Grizzlies’ second-round series with the Warriors.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Ringer

76ers Falling Fast, Building Around Luka, and What Are You Watching Tonight?

James Harden has yet to show up and even if Joel Embiid returns, there’s little chance the 76ers can turn it around as Verno and KOC recap Game 2 between the Sixers and the Heat (01:42). The Suns go up 2-0 and the guys discuss how amazing it is that Chris Paul is still performing at the highest level and continues to bring out the best in his teammates (17:13). After dropping Game 1, the Celtics bounced back in Game 2 to tie their series with the Bucks (32:53). The Grizzlies also tied their series and the guys discuss the Warriors strategy when it comes to guarding Ja Morant (41:15). With no games on tonight, the guys discuss what they’ll be watching (01:04:00).
NBA
The Ringer

Boston’s Turnaround and the Warriors’ Klay Problem. Plus, Al Harrington Talks NBA Playoffs and His Viral Bag of Iverson.

Russillo talks about the Suns’ 20-point victory over the Mavericks in Game 2, Celtics-Bucks, the 76ers struggling down 2-0 in their series with the Heat, and Warriors-Grizzlies tied at 1-1 and what adjustments Golden State has to make going into Game 3 (0:37). Then Ryen talks with Al Harrington about his company Viola Brands, introducing his “Iverson” cannabis strain courtside at an NBA game, stories from Al’s 16-season NBA career, predictions for Warriors-Grizzlies, and more (16:58). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (51:57).
BOSTON, MA
The Ringer

A Look Back at the ‘Real World’ With Juliet Litman

Johnny joined Juliet Litman on Ringer Dish to discuss the legacy of the Real World and why the Real World: Homecoming series on Paramount+ is so successful. Producers: Devon Manze, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Sasha Ashall. How Jenna Compono Became the Barbie Beast of ‘The Challenge’. The Latest. Episode 100...
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

In the NBA, You’re Either Trying to Stop Giannis or Find the Next Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t shoot well in Boston. That much was predictable: The Celtics boast the league’s best defense, with waves of physical defenders to throw at the Bucks’ leading scorer. So he’s converted just 20 of 52 attempts in two games of the second-round playoff series.
NBA
The Ringer

Ja Goes Off, Kerr Gets Mad, and Boston Survives, Plus Short QBs and a Draft Recap

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Haralabos Voulgaris and J. Kyle Mann to discuss Ja Morant’s 47-point performance in the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win vs. the Warriors, potential adjustments for the Warriors, and Gary Payton II’s injury (1:33), before recapping the Celtics’ Game 2 victory over the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo looking awesome even during an off game, series predictions, and more (29:34). Finally, Bill talks with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about his biggest takeaways from the 2022 NFL draft. They also discuss the A.J. Brown trade, what is going to happen to Baker Mayfield, division-winner odds, and more (57:43).
BOSTON, MA
The Ringer

The Bucks Turn the Tables on the Celtics and the Grizzlies Can’t Cash in on Draymond Green’s Ejection. Plus, Utah Jazz Pack Watch.

Logan and Raja hop on this evening to talk about how Memphis fumbled its opportunity to take Game 1 of the Warriors-Grizzlies series with Draymond ejected (3:10), the Phoenix Suns’ resurgence against the Mavericks with Devin Booker’s return (13:00), how Joel Embiid’s injury could derail the 76ers’ Finals hopes (26:40), and how the tables have turned on the Celtics with the Bucks using their size to foil every attempt around the basket (31:50). Then they preview Game 2 of Warriors-Grizzlies (42:05) and Jomi puts the Utah Jazz on Pack Watch for hopefully the final time (53:20).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

