Baltimore, MD

25 Year-Old Man In Serious Condition After Being Shot in Baltimore

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place...

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

DC man fatally stabbed and shot, police investigate

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide they say took place early Saturday morning in Northwest, D.C. At around 5:13 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of Morton St., NW, according to police. When police arrived, they were able to locate a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Two Killed In Northwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people died in a shooting Friday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights for a shooting, where they found two men shot. Both were transported to Sinai Hospital, where they died, police said. One of the victims was 33-years-old, police said, but the other victim’s age was unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BPD detective carjacked in south Baltimore, police say

A police detective was carjacked Tuesday evening in south Baltimore, Commissioner Harrison said. The incident ended with an unmarked police car on East Cromwell Drive near Insulator Drive. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hanover Street when police said an on-duty police officer was carjacked by...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Prosecutor: 14-Year-Old Nabbed In Deadly Trenton Shooting

A 14-year-old has been charged in the deadly March shooting of a Trenton teen, authorities announced. The male suspect — whose name was not released — was charged with reckless manslaughter and providing false information to law enforcement, both second-degree offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty To Murder In Death Of MTA Bus Driver Marcus Parks Sr.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man charged with killing an MTA bus driver in 2020 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced. Cameron Silcott, 25, is anticipated to receive a life plus 20-year sentence to run concurrently, Mosby said. Bus driver Marcus Parks Sr. was shot 10 times by Silcott on the morning of Oct. 8, 2020, in the 1200 block of East Fayette Street after an argument. “Everyone had just gotten off of the bus,” a police spokesperson said in 2020. “The suspect tried to get onto the bus at which time the bus driver told him...
Daily Voice

Teens Charged In Murder Of Maryland's Taon Cline: Police

Two teenagers will be tried as adults for their alleged roles in connection with the murder of Taon Lamont Cline, 20, last month, authorities announced. Malik Hney, 15, of Kensington, and Justin Acosta, 14, of Germantown were both charged with first-degree murder in Cline's death April 22, Montgomery County police said.
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

