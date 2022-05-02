ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primary election deadlines approaching

 3 days ago

Deadline day to register to vote in primary election 01:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you want to vote in this month's primary election, here are some key dates to remember.

Monday is the last day to register to vote before the May 17 election.

The deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 10.

On the ballot in just two weeks, elections will be held in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, and U.S. representative.

Many will also be electing new state representatives based on new district lines that have been drawn.

Click here for more information and to register to vote.

