Primary election deadlines approaching

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you want to vote in this month's primary election, here are some key dates to remember.

Monday is the last day to register to vote before the May 17 election.

The deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 10.

On the ballot in just two weeks, elections will be held in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, and U.S. representative.

Many will also be electing new state representatives based on new district lines that have been drawn.

