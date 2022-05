Bayonne has entered into a license agreement with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) for two new parking lots underneath the Bayonne Bridge. The Bayonne City Council voted 4-0 to adopt the resolution at its April meeting; Second Ward City Councilman Sal Gullace who had left the meeting at that point due to a family emergency. The resolution, previously thought to be an ordinance, was added on to the council’s agenda at the April caucus meeting, and explained by Law Director Jay Coffey.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO