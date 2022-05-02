Back of the Yards fire engulfs 3 houses, one car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday night brought a 2-alarm response.

Three homes and a car near 43rd and Honore were fully involved in the fire, officials said.

There were massive flames, a lot of smoke, and a lot of fire trucks on the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was struck out just before 11 p.m.

One firefighter was hospitalized for minor injuries, the Chicago Fire Department said.