ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Back of the Yards fire engulfs 3 houses, one car

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyGRx_0fQAn6aI00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday night brought a 2-alarm response.

Three homes and a car near 43rd and Honore were fully involved in the fire, officials said.

There were massive flames, a lot of smoke, and a lot of fire trucks on the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was struck out just before 11 p.m.

One firefighter was hospitalized for minor injuries, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Pickup truck plows into Harvey home amid police pursuit

HARVEY, Ill. — A single-vehicle crash amid a police pursuit in Harvey left one driver seriously injured, police said Monday. According to police, the crash occurred happened just before 5 a.m. Monday in the south suburb. Riverdale Police Department officers were pursuing the driver. While it is unclear why...
HARVEY, IL
CBS Chicago

22-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Old Irving Park; person of interest questioned

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are questioning someone in a hit and run that killed a 22-year-old cyclist in Old Irving Park Wednesday night. According to police, the man was biking around 9:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was hit by a car. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner identified the man as 22-year-old Nick Parlingayan. The person was driving a 2020 to 2022 Nissan versa. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports, police are questioning a person of interest for the hit and run. The victim's family is praying for...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
WGN News

Ariana Taylor’s cause of death, autopsy results released

GARY, Ind. — The Lake County Coroner ruled 23-year-old Ariana’s Taylor’s death an accident on Thursday. Police and family searched for the mother for over a week after a vehicle was discovered underneath the I-65/80-94 interchange on Sunday, April 3. The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Yards#Fire Trucks#Accident
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Chicago man turns himself in after fatally shooting wife in Target parking lot, police say

Police have arrested and charged a man with felony murder in Chicago after he allegedly shot his wife multiple times in the parking lot of a Target, resulting in her death. Jennifer Hamilton, a 47-year-old union steward with the Service Employees International Union, was in the Target parking lot when a man approached her and shot her multiple times, before fleeing, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 women found shot to death inside Gary home

GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

North Chicago man mowing lawn killed in drive-by shooting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A North Chicago man mowing his lawn was killed Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured from at least one gunshot. […]
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

9 killed, 26 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least nine people were killed and 26 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 69-year-old man was shot inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening.Police said around 5:45 p.m., the victim was inside a residence in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick when an unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots.The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy