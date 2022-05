ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than a decade of talking and planning, crews will finally break ground on the Winrock Town Center in a couple of weeks. “We want to be able to leave the community better off, and with more exciting development than we’ve seen in the past,” said Scott Goodman, with Goodman Realty. […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO