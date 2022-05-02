ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

1 taken to hospital after structure fire in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in Dayton early Monday morning.

Initial emergency scanner traffic said crews were called to respond to the fire in the 1300 block of Superior Avenue around 1:00 a.m.

We called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, and they told us one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries.

Details on the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

We will update this story once we learn more.

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

