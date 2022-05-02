1 taken to hospital after structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in Dayton early Monday morning.

Initial emergency scanner traffic said crews were called to respond to the fire in the 1300 block of Superior Avenue around 1:00 a.m.

We called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, and they told us one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries.

Details on the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

We will update this story once we learn more.

