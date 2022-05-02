ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country diary 1972: signs of spring on the Breckland heaths

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Field mouse-ear (Cerastium arvense) flowering, Breckland, Norfolk.

NORFOLK: I crossed one of the west Norfolk Breckland heaths on a wet and windy day recently, when the winter-bleached sward of hair-grass, withered bracken, and small bright flowers on the tracks appeared luminous under the grey sky. Roe deer bolted from the shelter of scattered birches, skylarks carolled from unseen heights in the rain and bumblebees sped about their business unconcerned. I came upon snow-white drifts of field mouse-ear, whitlow grass and teesdalia sprouting from short, rabbit-grazed turf and there were early forget-me-nots, buck’s-horn plantains, and scarlet mossy tillaea on some of the paths.

A long, deep-set mere, gleaming against a backcloth of dark pines, was peopled by bobbing coot, tufted duck, dabchick, crested grebe, and gadwall, while newly arrived swallows sped low over the surface and lapwings flapped and swerved about the green margin which is their breeding ground. I heard curlew music briefly in the offing and was reminded that these moorland birds were now nesting more and more commonly in the brecks where in my youth they were unknown as a breeding species.

Along the shore of another birch-encircled mere presently, I came upon the mauled bodies of scores of common toads, both in and out of the water. Thousands of toads assemble there for spawning in some years and the surrounding heaths may be black with emerging toadlets in summer. It seemed that on this occasion rats had arrived to destroy large numbers of the spawning toads, as is their habit all too commonly in this county. I also saw one large crested newt savaged in the same way.

WILDLIFE
#Diary#Breckland#Birds#Roe#Tufted Duck#Gadwall#Brecks
