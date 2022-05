FORTUNATELY FOR THE NBA's head coaches, 2021-22 was a season of relative contentment. The league has seen just two firings, Frank Vogel by the Los Angeles Lakers and James Borrego by the Charlotte Hornets, while the Sacramento Kings parted ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry on April 11. The teams at the bottom of the standings have adopted patience, and the successful teams are, well, successful.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO