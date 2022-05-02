ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger says 'it's insane' that Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes a 'victim' whenever confronted about the insurrection

By Hannah Getahun
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsJGI_0fQAgyTS00
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said "it's insane" that Greene positions herself as a "victim" of the insurrection.
  • Kinzinger said Greene becomes "a poor helpless Congresswoman" when confronted about the issue.
  • Kinzinger is part of the committee investigating the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday "it's insane" that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes "a victim and a poor helpless Congresswoman" whenever asked about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Kinzinger is part of the US House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

"Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan asked Kinzinger about Greene's lawyer saying she was "a victim" of the "January 6 violence," during a hearing in Georgia to determine whether or not Greene should be eligible to run for Congress again based on her involvement with the Capitol riot.

During the hearing, Greene insisted that she couldn't recall bringing up the idea of imposing martial law to former President Donald Trump , despite text messages between Greene and Mark Meadows showing otherwise.

Kinzinger said he would "love to ask her a few questions."

"It's amazing how, you know, folks like her attack everybody for being a victim," Kinzinger said. "I mean, she assaulted I think a survivor's family from a school shooting at some point in DC. She stood outside a congresswoman's office and yelled at her through a mail slot and said she was too scared to come out and confront her."

Kinzinger may have been referring to Greene harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg in 2018 and yelling at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez in 2019 through her congress mailbox.

"And then when Marjorie Taylor Greene is confronted, she's all of a sudden a victim and a poor helpless Congresswoman that's just trying to do her job," Kinzinger said: "That's insane."

A press secretary for Greene did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 91

cloudynites
1d ago

She's perpetually 9 years old. I think what's insane is the fact that she's in congress. Did someone leave the barn door open again?

Reply(10)
43
Discernment ✝️S Critical
1d ago

She’s playing victim. So she can get away with bullying some more. We know if the minute she gets away with this, she will turn and turn more viciously!

Reply(1)
23
Willie Wright
2d ago

the secret service couldn't drag Donald trump to his insurrection, Donald boy is a coward.

Reply(19)
42
Related
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hogg
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Margaret Brennan
The Independent

US veteran calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘a shame’ and calls her out for ‘craziness’

A US Navy veteran was filmed personally accusing Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of disparaging the military and other groups, calling the Republican congresswoman a “shame.”The confrontation was caught on camera by WTVC at a campaign event on Monday in Trion, Georgia. The veteran, Alex Boyle, was incensed over some of Ms Greene’s past comments, and directly challenged her on them.“You are disrespecting the United States Congress and you’re a shame,” Mr Boyle told the congresswoman.“No, sir,” Ms Greene calmly responded.The tense exchange began when Mr Boyle asked the Georgia Republican to explain a controversial remark she made last month...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurrection#Gop#Republican#The Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Business Insider

Business Insider

482K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy