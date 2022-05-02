Pick Your Ticket

Live Nation has brought back Concert Week and we have your way in FREE to a live show of your choice!! Be ready for the spotlight on Thursday, May 5th in the 8am hour for your chance be one of our winners and Pick Your Ticket to one of the concerts listed below!

Concert Week is a week-long program from May 4th through May 10th celebrating one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season. Live Nation is offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year, including a few here in the Jacksonville Area. Don’t like the ones here in Jacksonville? This is a perfect time to travel to see one of your favorite artists for a flat $25 ticket! Go check our your favorite artist live! See the full list and purchase your tickets here: livenation.com/concertweek

Here’s a list of the concerts at local venues you could choose from:

Big Time Rush at Daily’s Place

Brooks & Dunn at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Cheer Live at Daily’s Place

H.E.R. at Daily’s Place

Haim at Daily’s Place

Keith Urban at Daily’s Place

Machine Gun Kelly at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

NKOTB at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Wild N Out at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Offspring at Daily’s Place

