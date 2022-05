BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani left his mark on Fenway Park with the finest two-way performance since Babe Ruth himself. Pitching at the historic ballpark for the first time, Ohtani struck out 11 in seven shutout innings and added two hits — one of them a 109 mph line drive that banged off the Green Monster so hard that it knocked his No. 17 out of the pitcher’s slot on the manual scoreboard.

