Another chapter has unveiled in the Cleveland Browns-Baker Mayfield era. ESPN insider Dianna Russini reportedly said on The Ryen Russillo Podcast that the Browns do not want to pay any of Baker's salary and that there is zero interest in the QB from any team. On the other hand, Sam Darnold had a similar concern, except that he received a second chance from the Carolina Panthers. Colin Cowherd reflects on Baker's next chapter and explains how he 'blew a great opportunity.'

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO