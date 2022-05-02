ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson, TX

Horse Race Game for Seniors

burlesontx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorse Race Game for Seniors. This activity will be...

www.burlesontx.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Burleson, TX
Burleson, TX
Sports
racer.com

The countdown begins: ’22 Time Trials Nationals

The Tire Rack Time Trials Nationals Powered by Hagerty is the best experience you can have participating at one of SCCA’s pinnacle events – it’s a measured fact. Time Trials Nationals at NCM Motorsports Park is the only SCCA event that has earned an ‘Experience Score’ of 100 – a telling computation constructed from participant surveys based on the likelihood of them recommending the event to friends. Beyond that, Time Trials Nationals is the only SCCA event that has garnered an Experience Score of 100 – twice.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
PWLiving

Victory at Vets: Kids Triathlon!

Provided by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism invites you and your child to attend the Victory at Vets Triathlon at Veterans Memorial Park, Sunday, July 17. Come cheer on your child and other triathletes as they participate in this fun, multisport race. Participants will swim, cycle and run through Veterans Memorial Park, adjacent to the beautiful Marumsco Creek in Woodbridge. Whether your child is a first timer or a natural born athlete, the Victory at Vets Triathlon is an exciting opportunity for your family and friends to get out and enjoy fresh air and exercise together.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
News On 6

Ironman Triathlon Returning To Tulsa

The Ironman Triathlon will return to Tulsa for the second year in a row in just a couple of weeks. The race will begin early in the morning on Sunday, May 22. Organizers of this year's race say their goal this year was to use less space to reduce the overall impact on the public and steer clear of the PGA Championship, which is happening the same week.
TULSA, OK
WDEL 1150AM

Chomping at the bit to get back to racing at Winterthur

The Point-to-Point races at Winterthur have been limited the past two years due to pandemic restrictions, and before that in 2019, Race Director Jill Abbott said it was weather that interrupted the races. "The event still went on, we ran two pony races and then we lost two track crossings,"...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy