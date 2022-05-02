ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hutchinson, Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Adair; Metcalfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cumberland, southeastern Metcalfe and southwestern Adair Counties through 545 PM CDT At 507 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm south of Edmonton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Metcalfe, northwestern Cumberland and southwestern Adair Counties, including the following locations... Cofer, Weed, Gradyville, Curtis, Breeding, Goodluck, Willow Shade, Chance, Beaumont and Nell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND NORTH CENTRAL TRAVIS COUNTIES At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leander, or near Cedar Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Liberty Hill, Jonestown, Brushy Creek, Wells Branch, Jollyville and Seward Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Lincoln, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana...and eastern Texas. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Lincoln; Red River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Grant, southeastern Red River, southeastern Union, Natchitoches, southwestern Ouachita, Sabine, northwestern Caldwell, Jackson, southeastern Claiborne, eastern Bienville, Lincoln and Winn Parishes, southern San Augustine, southeastern Angelina and Sabine Counties through 615 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Arcadia to 14 miles southwest of Jonesboro to near Campti to near Many to near Rosevine to 10 miles northwest of Rockland. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ruston, Natchitoches, Claiborne, Grambling, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Milam, Arcadia, Many, Zwolle, Hemphill, Campti, Gibsland, Pineland, Montgomery, Browndell, Rosevine, Allen, Dubach and Choudrant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Miami-Dade County through 715 PM EDT At 630 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Homestead General Airport, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Homestead, Homestead Miami Speedway, Homestead General Airport, The Redland, Florida City, Homestead Base, Naranja, Princeton, Royal Palm Ranger, Leisure City, Shark Valley Obs Tower, Homestead Bayfront Park, Goulds, Everglades National Park and Inlikita. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Natchitoches, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Sabine; Union; Winn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Grant, Caldwell, southeastern Jackson, southeastern Union, southeastern Natchitoches, La Salle, Ouachita, southeastern Sabine, eastern Winn Parishes in north central Louisiana and southeastern Sabine Counties through 700 PM CDT At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Sterlington to 11 miles northwest of Clarks to 14 miles northeast of Colfax to 9 miles northeast of Kurthwood to 8 miles northwest of Mayflower. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroe, Claiborne, West Monroe, Columbia, Swartz, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Jena, Richwood, Sterlington, Colfax, Olla, Clarks, Montgomery, Grayson, Midway, Urania, Pollock, Dry Prong and Tullos. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Pondera, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Pondera; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pondera and north central Teton Counties through 500 PM MDT At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Choteau, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Conrad, Pendroy, Farmington and Bynum. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 330 and 346. Highway 89 between mile markers 45 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Henderson; Hood; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Parker; Rockwall; Tarrant; Wise OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Friday, May 6, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden and Hickory. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Stone and Webster. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 547 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - This includes the following low water crossings Osage Fork at Auburn Road, Bull Creek at Center Road, Wilson`s Creek at Old Limey Road, Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road and James River at Bell Ford Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, western Fort Leonard Wood, Republic, Lebanon, Bolivar and Marshfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POLK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 17:29:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Middle Tanana Valley Elevated Water Levels on Interior Rivers Water levels have risen to near bankfull on the open rivers and will remain high through the weekend. Snow melt at higher elevations will continue to make its way into the waterways through the weekend. The Chena, Little Chena, and Salcha Rivers are mainly open in the lower areas but could see ice runs move through as the upper areas breakup. Residents along these rivers should watch for ice runs, and prepare for rising water levels and possible inundation of low lying areas as higher elevation runoff continues. Residents should be vigilant if they are near rivers and streams and watch for rapidly rising water. For the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bell, Falls, Leon, Milam, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bell; Falls; Leon; Milam; Robertson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 181 TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS BELL FALLS LEON MILAM ROBERTSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON, CENTERVILLE, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN, HEARNE, JEWETT, KILLEEN, MARLIN, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, ROCKDALE, AND TEMPLE.
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lewis and Clark, southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 545 PM MDT At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Fort Shaw, or 20 miles northwest of Cascade, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Simms and Sun River. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 near mile marker 295. Highway 200 between mile markers 110 and 139. Highway 287 between mile markers 21 and 28. Highway 89 between mile markers 7 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Fayette, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Llano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bastrop; Blanco; Burnet; Fayette; Gillespie; Hays; Lee; Llano; Travis; Williamson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 181 TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS BASTROP BLANCO BURNET FAYETTE GILLESPIE HAYS LEE LLANO TRAVIS WILLIAMSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, BASTROP, BLANCO, BURNET, FREDERICKSBURG, GEORGETOWN, GIDDINGS, LA GRANGE, LLANO, AND SAN MARCOS.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tillman. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...From 6 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday morning over a broad swath of the watch area. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected later in the afternoon and will last much of Wednesday night before ending Thursday morning. Storm total amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Given recent rainfall, these additional amounts may cause flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK

