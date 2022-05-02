ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hansford County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hansford County, TX
City
Dumas, TX
City
Sunray, TX
County
Sherman County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
City
Sherman, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden and Hickory. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Stone and Webster. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 547 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - This includes the following low water crossings Osage Fork at Auburn Road, Bull Creek at Center Road, Wilson`s Creek at Old Limey Road, Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road and James River at Bell Ford Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, western Fort Leonard Wood, Republic, Lebanon, Bolivar and Marshfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POLK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Humphreys, Sunflower, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Humphreys; Sunflower; Washington The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Chicot County in southeastern Arkansas Southwestern Sunflower County in northwestern Mississippi Central Washington County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Humphreys County in central Mississippi * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chicot Junction, or 7 miles northeast of Eudora, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Avon and Wayside around 620 PM CDT. Hollandale and Estill around 630 PM CDT. Darlove around 635 PM CDT. Tribbett around 640 PM CDT. Holly Ridge around 645 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Arcola. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western West Livingston, or near Livingston, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Livingston, Onalaska, Goodrich, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston and Leggett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
POLK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 182 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PONTOTOC PRENTISS TALLAHATCHIE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE HARDEMAN HARDIN MCNAIRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Hansford#Eastern Moore
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bell, Falls, Leon, Milam, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bell; Falls; Leon; Milam; Robertson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 181 TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS BELL FALLS LEON MILAM ROBERTSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON, CENTERVILLE, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN, HEARNE, JEWETT, KILLEEN, MARLIN, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, ROCKDALE, AND TEMPLE.
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Caldwell, Claiborne, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana...and eastern Texas. Target Area: Bienville; Caldwell; Claiborne; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Winn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Grant, southeastern Red River, southeastern Union, Natchitoches, southwestern Ouachita, Sabine, northwestern Caldwell, Jackson, southeastern Claiborne, eastern Bienville, Lincoln and Winn Parishes, southern San Augustine, southeastern Angelina and Sabine Counties through 615 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Arcadia to 14 miles southwest of Jonesboro to near Campti to near Many to near Rosevine to 10 miles northwest of Rockland. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ruston, Natchitoches, Claiborne, Grambling, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Milam, Arcadia, Many, Zwolle, Hemphill, Campti, Gibsland, Pineland, Montgomery, Browndell, Rosevine, Allen, Dubach and Choudrant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lewis and Clark, southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 545 PM MDT At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Fort Shaw, or 20 miles northwest of Cascade, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Simms and Sun River. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 near mile marker 295. Highway 200 between mile markers 110 and 139. Highway 287 between mile markers 21 and 28. Highway 89 between mile markers 7 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Pondera, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Pondera; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pondera and north central Teton Counties through 500 PM MDT At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Choteau, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Conrad, Pendroy, Farmington and Bynum. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 330 and 346. Highway 89 between mile markers 45 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 17:29:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Middle Tanana Valley Elevated Water Levels on Interior Rivers Water levels have risen to near bankfull on the open rivers and will remain high through the weekend. Snow melt at higher elevations will continue to make its way into the waterways through the weekend. The Chena, Little Chena, and Salcha Rivers are mainly open in the lower areas but could see ice runs move through as the upper areas breakup. Residents along these rivers should watch for ice runs, and prepare for rising water levels and possible inundation of low lying areas as higher elevation runoff continues. Residents should be vigilant if they are near rivers and streams and watch for rapidly rising water. For the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Fayette, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Llano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bastrop; Blanco; Burnet; Fayette; Gillespie; Hays; Lee; Llano; Travis; Williamson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 181 TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS BASTROP BLANCO BURNET FAYETTE GILLESPIE HAYS LEE LLANO TRAVIS WILLIAMSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, BASTROP, BLANCO, BURNET, FREDERICKSBURG, GEORGETOWN, GIDDINGS, LA GRANGE, LLANO, AND SAN MARCOS.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Henderson; Hood; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Parker; Rockwall; Tarrant; Wise OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Friday, May 6, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris Ozone Action Day For Friday The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Friday...May 6 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA AirNow: www.airnow.gov/?city=Houston&state=TX&country=USA Take Care of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org/conservation-tips/keep-our- air-clean
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy