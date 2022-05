ATTN: Shipping times are closing in on us fast for Mother’s Day deliveries, so if you haven’t purchased anything yet, I have to ask: What are you waiting for? You see, I had an idea of what I was going to get for my mom until I went to the checkout screen and noticed that the estimated delivery date just wasn’t going to cut it. Now, I am exploring any and all options that can arrive on time, and if you’re reading this, I bet you are too.

