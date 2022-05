Those "before they were famous" stories often consist of tales connected to what random jobs celebrities held prior to becoming stars. However, for some, the way they made money was scamming, stealing, or engaging in some other nefarious activity, and such was the case for CeeLo Green. The famed musician recently discussed those days in his youth when he would rob people—and after he became famous, some of his victims approached him to remind him that he stole from them.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO