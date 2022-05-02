ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timber, OR

Environmental Groups Condemn Congressional Candidate Carrick Flynn’s Comments on Spotted Owls and Timber Unity

By Rachel Monahan
WWEEK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter multiple environmental groups condemned Democratic congressional candidate Carrick Flynn’s remarks in which he expressed emotional sympathy for Timber Unity and criticized the impact of listing the northern spotted owl as endangered, his campaign tried to backtrack last week. His spokespeople said Flynn had misspoken. In his own...

Timber, OR
Unity, OR
