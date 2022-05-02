ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Hundreds March in San Francisco May Day Rally to Support Organized Labor

By Shawn Chitnis
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mm5Rf_0fQAQPhT00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Hundreds of workers from different unions around the Bay Area marched to San Francisco City Hall for the annual May Day rally, also celebrated as International Workers Day in some countries.

“It’s important to highlight that workers are at the core of everything we do in our society,” said Geri Almanza, with the United Educators of San Francisco. “We know that unions are a way for us to have those basic rights and to have a basic livable wage.”

The marchers worked their way along Market Street Sunday morning to a rally in Civic Center Plaza. Speakers addressed ongoing labor disputes across a range of industries in the Bay Area. They also mentioned some companies by name where employees recently worked to create new unions.

“We will continue winning at Starbucks. We will continue winning at Amazon, at Chevron, until all work forces in the United States that want to union are unionized,” one speaker said.

For those union members participating in the event, it is a welcome sign to see more people embrace collective bargaining.

“I think one of the reasons why the labor movement is growing is because work around the world is becoming more difficult,” said Alex Schmaus with the United Educators of San Francisco. “We really do have to fight with forces that just want to profit after labor.”

Amazon said in a statement to CBS News last month that it prefers to negotiate directly with its employees. Starbucks said it would continue to work on improving the experience for employees after some of its workers elected to join a union.

While some speakers and attendees voiced their anger at the rise of capitalism, others acknowledged it is a part of the economy they must learn to navigate as union members.

“We live in a capitalist society so it’s hard to detach from that,” Almanza told KPIX.

She remains optimistic about the role unions will have in the years ahead.

“It feels really exciting, actually, right now to see the level interest of workers across different sectors.”

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
CBS San Francisco

Formerly homeless veteran helps others get off the streets, furnishes their homes

SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) -- A San Mateo man has helped hundreds of formerly homeless military veterans turn their new apartments into comfortable homes.Vietnam veteran Roger Yarborough lived in a tent for five years until he moved into his own apartment at Mercy Housing's Veterans Village in Colma. That day, John Helin gave him a TV, loveseat, and more."That was one of the nicest things that happened to me in my entire life," Yarborough said.Over the past four years, Helin has provided free, gently-used furniture for more than 500 military veterans who used to be homeless. He runs his own...
SAN CARLOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Cases surging across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- As the masks come off and restrictions fall, COVID-19 infections are rising in the Bay Area, where the Center for Disease Controls's data shows all nine Bay Area counties have a "high" rate of coronavirus transmission.Infections have risen 167 percent in a month in the Bay Area, and experts say the backdrop of a return to normalcy can be deceiving when it comes to public perception about the state of the pandemic."It's been much more insidious in that sense," said Dr. John Swartzberg, a professor at UC Berkeley's School of Public Health. "It's sort of lulling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Los Gatos High copes with recent surge in COVID cases

LOS GATOS (KPIX) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Bay Area, a South Bay high school is dealing with a significant uptick in cases.Around 60 students at Los Gatos High School have tested positive for COVID-19 since spring break, and the school has notified around 2,000 students they may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to school principal Kevin Buchanan."I would not call it an outbreak. It's an increase. These have been somewhat common. We had one after the winter break and the Thanksgiving break. So, it seems when people travel and they get out and about,...
LOS GATOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose won't meet June deadline to clear city's largest homeless encampment

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- City officials in San Jose are being forced to admit that they won't make a June deadline to clear the massive homeless encampment near Mineta/San Jose International Airport.The City Council will be asking the Federal Aviation Administration for a three-month extension to clear the camp under the flight path to Mineta/San Jose International."This whole thing was just get them out of the field. We don't care where they go, just get them out," said Shaunn Cartwright of the Unhoused Response Group. "There should have been housing for these people to go to."Last year, the Federal Aviation...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#May Day#Economy#Collective Bargaining#Kpix#The United Educators#Chevron#Cbs News#Starbucks Sa
CBS San Francisco

Legal Experts Warn Roe V. Wade Reversal Could Impact California Women Despite Protections

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As anti-abortion and abortion rights activists rally on the streets, legal experts say overturning Roe v. Wade can have far-reaching effects. Abortion falls under the umbrella of the right to privacy. According to legal experts, that right can also cover anything from access to contraceptives to the right to marry the partner of your choice. “The right to privacy is wide ranging and profound and a case that overturns Roe v. Wade isn’t just choking away at the right to privacy but it’s fully dismantling it,” said Donna Crane, a San José State University Adjunct Professor. Crane is concerned...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police gear up for safe Cinco de Mayo celebrations

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) -- Thousands of Mexican-Americans in the Bay Area are celebrating Cinco de Mayo and in San Jose, which usually sees a large turnout for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, police are turning out in force to assure everyone has a fun and safe holiday weekend.The day - which commemorates a battlefield victory of peasants and farmers over French occupation forces in the city of Puebla, Mexico in 1862 - is more widely celebrated north of the border than south."It's definitely a more American holiday. It's not celebrated to this extent in Mexico, so it is a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Warriors unveil statue of the late S.F. mayor Ed Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/BCN) -- A statue of the late San Francisco mayor Ed Lee was unveiled Thursday by the Golden State Warriors and Chase Center to honor and remember him for his vision and leadership in the construction of the new arena along the city's storied waterfront.The statue was unveiled at The Gatehouse at Thrive City on what would have been Lee's 70th birthday. He died while in office in December 2017.The full-figure bronze sculpture depicts Lee smiling and holding a basketball, sitting on the steps of Thrive City's Gatehouse, which faces Chase Center.Lee's self-described legacy project during his tenure...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lawyer sets up tent to help homeless residents in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KPIX) -- For years, roughly 160 people made their homes between exits along Interstate 80 in Berkeley.While many have found shelter. about a dozen people are still left out on the streets.Sarah T.  remains unhoused."It's not only physically exhausting, it's emotionally and mentally debilitating. You get worn down. It's hard to get up every day," she told KPIX.Sarah has been on the move after her homeless encampment along I-80 was cleared. She's tired and says she wants only one thing: "Just a place to live, you know?"Sarah and about a dozen others found a block near the freeway in...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS San Francisco

Enterprising East Bay teen brightens up the day one cup at a time

ALBANY (CBS SF) -- When 19-year-old Diego Rojas was given the opportunity to open a drive-thru coffee kiosk in Albany last month, he wasn't about to let it slip through his fingers.So each morning, when other teens are just rolling out of bed, he's already begun his day, firing up the coffee makers and ready to greet his customers with a smile and a cup of joe from the kiosk appropriately named Joe's Coffee."It's really nice when I get to make someone's day by making a cup of coffee," he told KPIX.The kiosk is located in a parking lot of...
ALBANY, CA
CBS San Francisco

California drinking water systems in failing to meet standards

Several hundred drinking water systems around California fail to deliver safe and affordable water, affecting nearly 750,000 residents, according to a new report from the State Water Resources Control Board.The annual Drinking Water Needs Assessment analyzed 3,066 water systems that together serve roughly 15 million people and found that 346 failed to meet one or more criteria for delivering clean, accessible and affordable water in 2021. "Most people in the state are served clean, safe drinking water," said Andrew Altevogt, assistant deputy director for the state Division of Drinking Water. "What this report is looking at are the folks and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Judge dismisses ADA lawsuit against Redwood City restaurant

A federal judge found Thursday that a disabled plaintiff's testimony was "not credible" and dismissed his lawsuit under the Americans with Disabilities Act after he had sued a Redwood City restaurant because its outdoor dining tables were not accessible for someone in a wheelchair.The case has potentially broad-reaching implications because Brian Whitaker, a prolific ADA plaintiff, has filed more than a thousand lawsuits in the Bay Area against small business owners alleging that their stores or restaurants are not accessible.Whitaker is represented by the San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLP.Potter Handy itself is the subject of an unusual and...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Friday work-from-home policies hit small businesses in S.F.

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- In this hybrid economy, San Francisco's Financial District and other downtown neighborhoods can appear dramatically different from one day to the next. That determines how restaurants operate during the week as they continue to recover from the pandemic."There's so many times people walk through the door and say 'I can't believe you guys are open again' and 'so excited to see you!'" said Robin Rodriguez, the general manager of Bun Mee in San Francisco. "There's almost, like, a 'Golden Gate Bridge look' to your curves on your sales (charts) and your labor and anything you would...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Language of Alito's draft opinion raises concerns over other rights

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- When the draft of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's majority opinion dropped on Monday evening, the wording in those 60 pages worried not only women's rights advocates, but married gay couples concerned the language could also be used to decimate marriage equality. It was December 1st, 1998, when David Perry first met his husband Alfredo in an AOL chatroom. It was love at first sight. "We got married, had a ceremony and got our domestic partnership almost a year later in the garden of one of our very best friends," Perry told KPIX 5. When gay marriage briefly became...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area business travel industry tries to revive after COVID collapse

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) -- There's a push to reignite travel and tourism to the Bay Area after two years of COVID decimating businesses and impacting the industry.There are already plenty of signs leisurely travel will meet or even surpass pre-pandemic numbers this year. But it's business travel and the hotel industry that are still taking a major hit."I work right across from a hotel and very rarely do you see people going in and out of the hotels and you wonder oh they're still in business?" said Annie, who works in downtown San Francisco.From bellhops, to doormen, to retail...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County ramps up efforts to prevent massive wildfires

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) -- With the mega fires of 2020 still relatively fresh on the minds of South Bay leaders, Santa Clara County officials are stepping up prevention efforts ahead of the fire season.On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new Wildfire Resilience Program, a pilot program that will be rolled out by summer to high-risk areas in four cities on the county's westside: Los Gatos, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and Cupertino."California is a fire adaptive environment," Santa Clara County Fire Battalion Chief Mike Mathiesen said. "It needs fire in order to survive and be healthy. And we...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom urges Democrats to go on the 'counter-offensive' in culture wars

LOS ANGELES  —  Gov. Gavin Newsom faulted his own political party Wednesday for setbacks in the nation's culture wars and urged Democrats to launch a vocal "counter-offensive" to protect rights from abortion to same-sex marriage.At an appearance at a Planned Parenthood office near downtown Los Angeles, Newsom warned that the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority could unravel decades of court rulings that could redefine what it means to live in America. He said the Democratic Party has been too passive in response, and urged a "counter-offensive" to protect what he called fundamental rights.Earlier this week, a leaked draft of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy