Alamosa County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
POLK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bell, Falls, Leon, Milam, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bell; Falls; Leon; Milam; Robertson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 181 TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS BELL FALLS LEON MILAM ROBERTSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON, CENTERVILLE, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN, HEARNE, JEWETT, KILLEEN, MARLIN, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, ROCKDALE, AND TEMPLE.
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hickory by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hickory FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden and Hickory. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Stone and Webster. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 547 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - This includes the following low water crossings Osage Fork at Auburn Road, Bull Creek at Center Road, Wilson`s Creek at Old Limey Road, Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road and James River at Bell Ford Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, western Fort Leonard Wood, Republic, Lebanon, Bolivar and Marshfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HICKORY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Green, Metcalfe, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Green; Metcalfe; Monroe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY GREEN IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY METCALFE MONROE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF EDMONTON, GREENSBURG, AND TOMPKINSVILLE.
GREEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 182 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PONTOTOC PRENTISS TALLAHATCHIE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE HARDEMAN HARDIN MCNAIRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western West Livingston, or near Livingston, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Livingston, Onalaska, Goodrich, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston and Leggett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
POLK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Cumberland, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Adair; Cumberland; Metcalfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cumberland, southeastern Metcalfe and southwestern Adair Counties through 545 PM CDT At 507 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm south of Edmonton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Metcalfe, northwestern Cumberland and southwestern Adair Counties, including the following locations... Cofer, Weed, Gradyville, Curtis, Breeding, Goodluck, Willow Shade, Chance, Beaumont and Nell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dallas, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:25:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dallas; Webster FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden and Hickory. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Stone and Webster. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 547 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - This includes the following low water crossings Osage Fork at Auburn Road, Bull Creek at Center Road, Wilson`s Creek at Old Limey Road, Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road and James River at Bell Ford Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, western Fort Leonard Wood, Republic, Lebanon, Bolivar and Marshfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pondera and north central Teton Counties through 500 PM MDT At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Choteau, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Conrad, Pendroy, Farmington and Bynum. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 330 and 346. Highway 89 between mile markers 45 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Natchitoches, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Sabine; Union; Winn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Grant, Caldwell, southeastern Jackson, southeastern Union, southeastern Natchitoches, La Salle, Ouachita, southeastern Sabine, eastern Winn Parishes in north central Louisiana and southeastern Sabine Counties through 700 PM CDT At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Sterlington to 11 miles northwest of Clarks to 14 miles northeast of Colfax to 9 miles northeast of Kurthwood to 8 miles northwest of Mayflower. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroe, Claiborne, West Monroe, Columbia, Swartz, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Jena, Richwood, Sterlington, Colfax, Olla, Clarks, Montgomery, Grayson, Midway, Urania, Pollock, Dry Prong and Tullos. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Sabine, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana...and eastern Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Sabine; San Augustine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Grant, southeastern Red River, southeastern Union, Natchitoches, southwestern Ouachita, Sabine, northwestern Caldwell, Jackson, southeastern Claiborne, eastern Bienville, Lincoln and Winn Parishes, southern San Augustine, southeastern Angelina and Sabine Counties through 615 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Arcadia to 14 miles southwest of Jonesboro to near Campti to near Many to near Rosevine to 10 miles northwest of Rockland. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ruston, Natchitoches, Claiborne, Grambling, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Milam, Arcadia, Many, Zwolle, Hemphill, Campti, Gibsland, Pineland, Montgomery, Browndell, Rosevine, Allen, Dubach and Choudrant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lewis and Clark, southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 545 PM MDT At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Fort Shaw, or 20 miles northwest of Cascade, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Simms and Sun River. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 near mile marker 295. Highway 200 between mile markers 110 and 139. Highway 287 between mile markers 21 and 28. Highway 89 between mile markers 7 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 15:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast SNEAKER WAVES AND ENHANCED RIP CURRENTS TODAY .A longer period northwest swell has arrived early this morning whic will result in increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Individuals are advised to remain off of exposed coastal rocks and jetties if visiting the coast. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Energetic surf zone resulting in dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents during the afternoon Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Johnson, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Johnson; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL JOHNSON...MARION NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHERN POPE COUNTIES At 1159 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pyatt to near Maumee to near Witts Spring, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrison... Bull Shoals Marshall... Yellville Flippin... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Marsena Witts Spring... Rocky Hill Carver... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR

