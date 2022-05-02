Fire Weather Watch issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western West Livingston, or near Livingston, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Livingston, Onalaska, Goodrich, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston and Leggett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

POLK COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO