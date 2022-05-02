ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So what, exactly, constitutes a no-hitter?

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Bay City Western baseball coach Tim McDonald shares a moment with pitcher Conner Foley following the Warriors' 1-0 win over Birmingham Brother Rice in a June 15, 2013 Division 1 state final. (Daily News file photo)

With fewer and fewer instances of Major League Baseball teams allowing their starting pitchers to go deep into games and with the increasing use of situational relief pitchers in MLB, the traditional no-hitter thrown by a single pitcher going all nine innings is becoming increasingly infrequent. Meanwhile, “combined no-hitters,” i.e., games in which a team uses multiple pitchers to hold an opponent hitless, have become more commonplace, such as the New York Mets using five different pitchers to no-hit the Phillies on Friday.

Daily News sportswriter Fred Kelly reached out to local baseball coaches over the weekend and posed the following question: In your opinion, is there such a thing as a “combined no-hitter,” or should it be considered a no-hitter only if one pitcher goes the distance.

Following is a sampling of their responses:

“I absolutely think (using multiple pitchers) constitutes a no-hitter. It might even be more impressive than if one pitcher throws a no-no, (because) multiple pitchers have to have their best stuff to pull off a multiple-pitcher no-no. I still think that a one-pitcher no-hitter is really awesome.”

--Berryill Post 165 manager Dan Cronkright

“It’s a legit no-hitter, (whether it’s) combined or by one pitcher. However, it’s really special to have one pitcher throw a no-hitter with today’s typical pitch counts at the MLB level. They have to average about 12 pitches per inning over an entire game against the best hitters in the world. That’s why it does not happen very often, and it’s a really special day at the ballpark when it does.”

--Bullock Creek coach Scott Madill

“I like the way we recognize no-hitters in baseball. That accomplishment is a big feat. Obviously, the single-pitcher no-hitter is a huge (accomplishment) for that individual, and a combined no-hitter (requires) great teamwork from a pitching staff. They are both no-hitters, but the individual one is much more glorious.”

--Dow High coach Rich Juday

“I don’t believe a no-hitter should be ‘combined.’ Although baseball is a team game, there are many individual stats that are involved. If two players in the same spot in the lineup hit for the cycle, would that be considered a ‘combined’ cycle? I don’t believe a pitcher should be credited with a no-hitter unless he pitches a complete game.

“Another question is, should there be a separate distinction for pitchers who throw no-hitters in seven-inning games? I’m more of a traditionalist when it comes to baseball, and I don’t necessarily like new rule changes being made. I grew up with the MLB doubleheader games being nine innings, and I believe that they still should be.

“Having a separate team stat for combined no-hitters is a thought, but (it should) not (be) an individual statistic.”

--Meridian coach Mark Novak

“I guess, by definition, a ‘no-hitter’ is when a team gets no hits. But I do think a combined no-hitter doesn’t have the value or magnitude of a complete game no-no by one pitcher. I suppose it’s a sign of the times that we even have ‘combined’ no-hitters. It would have been unthinkable years ago to pull a pitcher with a no-hitter still in effect. As a former pitcher myself, I likely would have taken offense to it.”

--Bay City Western coach Tim McDonald

“In my opinion, if the defensive team, including more than one pitcher, can keep the offensive team from getting a hit, it is a no-hitter. I believe baseball is a team game, and it takes more than one player to complete a no-hitter, and that would also constitute (using) another pitcher.”

--Gladwin coach Troy Gary

“I think there’s definitely such a thing as a ‘combined no-hitter.’ No hits is no hits, and you could argue that it’s equally impressive if a team has multiple guys on the same day that are dialed in enough to combine for a no-hit game.”

--Coleman coach David Gnegy

"Typically, I view it as a single pitcher. For example, we had a no-hitter against Farwell in game two (this season). We gave up three unearned runs on walks, errors, and wild pitches, and we (used) two pitchers. I never said anything because it really didn't feel like a no-hitter."

--Beaverton coach Scott Wicke

Midland Daily News

Dow's Sanders healthy and happy after bittersweet junior season

For most members of Dow High's baseball team, last year's second-half surge and run to the state semifinals was a joyous, not-soon-to-be-forgotten experience. For Nolan Sanders, however, it was a bittersweet experience. Sanders, one of the speediest outfielders and most dependable leadoff hitters in the area, had to sit out much of the Chargers' season last spring after suffering a hip injury sustained while running in a track meet for Dow. And, as he noted, it was not fun having to watch from the sidelines as his baseball teammates caught fire and stormed into the postseason.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Longtime MHS track coach Sugnet entering hall of fame

Diane Sugnet will be inducted into the Midland County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020 during a ceremony and banquet to be held at Dow Diamond on June 11, beginning at 6 p.m. Sugnet became only the second girls' track and field coach at Midland High in 1992 and still holds that position today. As an athlete, Sugnet won a Saginaw Valley League championship with the Chemics, and as the head coach, she has led MHS to 11 SVL titles and three regional titles over 29 years.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
