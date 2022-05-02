ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

John Oliver Rips Florida Governor Over Elimination of Disney’s Special District: “He Didn’t Really Think This Through”

By Kimberly Nordyke
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKgqc_0fQAOQ5G00

John Oliver isn’t necessarily upset that Disney will have to pay more taxes, but he’s got a big problem with the reason behind why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis eliminated the company’s special privileges of self-government.

Last month, DeSantis made the move against Disney, backed by Florida Republicans, as a retaliation for Disney’s opposition to the so-called Don’t Say Gay law. On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, Oliver called the Florida governor “a man who has what can only be described as Green Book vibes,” referring to the controversial Oscar-winning film.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Reedy Creek Improvement District, as its called, provides electricity as well as fire and EMS services to Disney.

“Yeah, it’s true, in the part of Central Florida where Disney World is, the company technically functions as a self-contained government providing essential services — except, crucially, a morgue,” Oliver said. “Why? Because no one — look at me — no one has ever died at Disney, and no one will ever at Disney. Do you hear me? There is no fucking morgue at Disney.”

However, the dissolution of the district may have major ripple effects.

“There are plenty of signs that DeSantis didn’t really think this through, with experts pointing out that the law may actually violate the contract clause of Florida Constitution,” Oliver said. “Also Florida State law requires the county assumes the district’s debt when it is dissolved, which could mean that Orange and Osceola counties, where the district is, inherit upward of $1 billion in bond debt. So it is no wonder that there are real concerns about all the potential disruption here. Thankfully, DeSantis had some reassuring words.”

Oliver cut to a clip of DeSantis at a press conference, saying: “We’re gonna take care of all that. Don’t worry…we have everything thought out. Don’t let anyone tell you that somehow Disney‘s going to get a tax cut out of this. They’re going to pay more taxes as a result of it.”

Said Oliver: “There is just nothing more immediately off-putting than someone starting a sentence with ‘Don’t worry.’ It sounds like a frat boy trying to reason with the cops after a noise complaint: ‘Don’t worry, man. We’re gonna take care of all of that. We got everything thought out. You guys want a beer or something? You wanna hang out?'”

Oliver then noted that subsequent statements from the governor’s office are vague on details, “with one spokeswoman admitting the governor’s office does not have a written plan on how the dissolution will proceed, which, of course it doesn’t,” he said. “And look, do I think it’s bad if Disney pays more taxes? No I don’t. That would be a good thing. I don’t love that it might happen not through meaningful tax reform but on the whim of one right-wing dipshit who’s scared of gay people and doesn’t understand the First Amendment. But hey, ends, means, what are you gonna do?”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 27

I don't read comments
4d ago

Voting DeSantis, Donating DeSantis! Red Baby ❤️

Reply
18
stephen miller
4d ago

Gov. DeSantis. Best governor ever

Reply(1)
13
keep it right 7
5d ago

VOTING 💙 , Deathsatan is tearing Florida up , while he's racking up money , and letting us suffer,

Reply(4)
10
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Isaac Speaks Out on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill: “I Recognize How Dysfunctional the State Is”

Oscar Isaac is sharing his thoughts on Disney’s response to Florida’s controversial “Parental Rights in Education” law, which imposes restrictions on classroom instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation topics, and has been dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. In an interview for The New York Times published Monday, the Moon Knight star was asked whether the backlash against Disney’s handling of this bill — which has included LGBTQ employees separating themselves from company culture and publicly criticizing CEO Bob Chapek, staging walkouts, and appealing to leadership in private — has affected him personally, considering his position as...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
John Oliver
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Gov. DeSantis is 'determined to make the happiest place on Earth a living hell'

MSNBC's Joy Reid said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ultimate goal for Disney is to turn the "happiest place on Earth" into a "living hell." The "ReidOut" host slammed DeSantis for pushing to revoke Disney's self-governing status during a Wednesday segment of her show, labeling him an "authoritarian" for pushing back against the company's opposition to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Florida Governor#Republicans#Ems
TheStreet

Disney's Major Headache Just Got A Lot Bigger

Disney has long been a part of Florida's culture and history. The 39-square-mile plot of land in Central Florida has been visited by millions of people at Walt Disney World's theme parks, and it includes the cities of Bay Lake and La Buena Vista. That chunk of land is also...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Twitter moving to Florida? Here’s what Gov. DeSantis said about it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not as eager as the state’s chief financial officer to bring Twitter’s headquarters to the Sunshine State. After it was announced that Elon Musk was in a deal to purchase the social media platform in a $44-billion deal, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis has begun an online campaign to encourage the billionaire businessman to bring Twitter’s headquarters to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Lawmakers Think Gov. DeSantis Will Create New District For Disney, One He Controls

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A group of central Florida lawmakers thinks they’ve figured out Governor Ron DeSantis’ end game when it comes to his high-profile battle with Disney over its self-governing district. While the governor has yet to release a plan for the future of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, they said they are hearing that he plans to create a new district that would be under his control. “The governor’s actions on Reedy Creek was purely retribution,” said state Senator Randolph Bracy. The nearly 60-year-old special district acts as a governing body for the land where Walt Disney World sits. During a...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
ORLANDO, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy