Rose-Hulman softball wins both games in Sunday doubleheader

Terre Haute North softball trailed West Vigo 9-5 going into the final inning. The Lady Patriots scored seven times in the seventh, including five runs with two outs to rally to win 12-9. With the win THN completes the sweep over Vigo County teams this season.
Vincennes own Emersyn Hess this past weekend won the national title in the girls 8-9 age division at the Elks National Hoop Shoot Contest. The event took place in Chicago and Hess competed against girls from numerous states. Hess hit 24 of her 25 shots to win the national championship for her age group.
