Rose-Hulman baseball has a successful weekend with two big wins!

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lackey Music Hall sticks out as you drive onto campus. The orange and green show off the school's colors. Inside sits DeMent auditorium. This is where a lot of the magic will happen for students in Lincoln Trail's music program. The auditorium can act as a mid-sized lecture hall and a music space.

ROBINSON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO