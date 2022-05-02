Downtown businesses like apartment plans

For more than 30 years, Owensboro leaders have talked about the need for more residential development downtown.

And now, it looks like it’s about to happen.

Two of Matt Hayden’s companies — Riverfront Brio and Riverfront Trio — have announced plans for between 180 and 230 apartments in two complexes downtown.

Work has already started on the groundwork for the 79-unit Brio Apartment Homes across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.

And the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission has cleared the way for LUX, a four-to-five story complex on the former Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram property at Fourth and Frederica streets that will have between 100 and 150 apartments, 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a parking garage and a pool.

Naturally, downtown business owners are excited about the plans that should bring a couple hundred people to within walking distance of their stores.

“I believe having more people living downtown is an excellent idea with many future benefits,” said Collin MacQuarrie, whose family owns both Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits and Colby’s Deli & Café. “I am exited to see the fruition of the plans related to the proposal from Matt Hayden’s company, especially since Colby’s Deli & Café is right across the street.

“I hope that the housing is affordably rated as well, which will encourage a multitude of different demographics to rent, as well as the perception of downtown housing to have a welcomed shift towards affordability.

“I do have a personal concern about the location of the housing, only because Fourth and Frederica is one of the most dangerous intersections in Owensboro. But hopefully, they resolve that somehow. I’m also wondering about parking availability, but I’m sure they’ll address that too.”

Maybe draw more businessesJohn Condray, one of the owners of The Pub on Second, said, “More people residing within walking distance of businesses is a win-win. We would hope that it would draw more businesses to want to open downtown to help capture that new market of people.”

Ben Skiadas, an owner of both Lure Seafood and Grille and The Famous Bistro, said, “I’m thrilled to see growth in the community. Obviously, more residents in the downtown area will help grow the existing businesses and hopefully attract more to the area as well. I just hope these will be priced with the residents of Owensboro in mind. Price structure will be the the key in filling the units, in my opinion.”

“Traffic helps all downtown businesses, so people living downtown should be good for everyone,” said Lisa Aull, who owns Lil Bit Sassy, a children’s clothing store.

Regan Neal, manager of SIP Owensboro, a downtown wine bar, said, “Any opportunity to bring people to the community downtown has created is a good opportunity. Owensboro has done a wonderful job creating an environment accessible to everyone. The more exposure and people we can reach is the goal for any locally owned business. We hope to continue to grow and serve new customers everyday.”

Nick Gray, marketing manager for the Brew Bridge, said the brewery-restaurant “is excited about the prospect of having more foot traffic in Owensboro’s fancy downtown. Whatever increases the amount of 100% locally made beer selling through our doors is a plus for us. Hopefully a large influx of people living downtown will attract more retail sales.”

Amy Foertsch, owner of Rayelle Collection, a clothing boutique, said, “I think the apartments will be a great addition to downtown. More people equals more foot traffic. My only concern is parking. That is the No. 1 complaint from my customers. They have to search and search to find parking. We have people that work downtown parking in the two-hour parking all day long, making it hard for people needing the two-hour parking.”

And Jessica Woods, an owner of Byron & Barclay, a men’s clothing store, said, “We are always happy to see downtown growth. The downtown hotels already bring us a good amount of business from visitors. Having a community that could walk only a few blocks to shop and support local business would be amazing. We are thrilled to see our downtown flourish and grow each year.”

