Country showcase starts month of I & J Fountain music

 5 days ago

I and J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, begins its May music schedule with the West Valley Country Music Showcase, featuring dinner and dancing from 5:30 to 8:30 May 5.

Performers include John Harris, Bob “Lefty” Sampson, Aunt Bea and Odie Piker, Ray Scalf, Country Crossing (a band featuring Alan Lister and Steve and Darlene Kehler) and Michael Lawrence.

The featured act is One Eyed Ford (Eric Laubach, Bill Burkett and Jenn Steege).

These other acts are playing the next two weekends:
• May 6 — The Buckguyz return.
• May 7 — Jumping Chollas
• May 12 — Joey G (playing oldies, doo wop and standards)
• May 13 — Vinyl Rewind
• May 14 — Bret Kaiser as Elvis, starting at 6 p.m.

