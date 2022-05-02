ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘You become obsessed with her’: the enduring fascination with Marilyn Monroe

By Charles Bramesco
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zehzl_0fQADMY700
‘I’m constantly trying to find a line where we acknowledge conspiracy and try to unpick its strands.’

Last month, at a parlor in West Hollywood, Emma Cooper got a tattoo of Marilyn Monroe’s face on the underside of her arm. The director of the new Netflix documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes didn’t initially count herself among her subject’s fandom, just aware of the major building blocks in her movie-star mythology: white dress, blonde coiffure, beauty mark, natural sex-bomb charisma, undercurrent of psychological stress ending in tragedy. “But that’s the thing about Marilyn,” Cooper says. “She pulls you in.”

“I did not think I’d end up having her as part of my body, but you become obsessed with her,” she tells the Guardian. “On my first research trip in Los Angeles, I went to see her grave and visit the Academy. While I was in town, I also met one of her biographers. They said, ‘Strap yourself in. You’re going to go mad for her.’ I thought, ‘Of course I won’t.’ Cut to me on Sunset Boulevard, getting this done.”

The inked portrait isn’t a caricature of those distinguishing features; instead it’s winnowed down to uncolored outlines so minimal we may as well be looking at the screen idol’s bones. The instinct to do away with appearances and expose the foundations undergirding an image aptly matches the intent of her latest project, which favors fact-based reportage over thrall to Monroe’s dazzle. Cooper’s film joins investigative journalist Anthony Summers as he recounts the important points of his 1985 book Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe, its timeline and accompanying insights repackaged for a visual medium. He was the one who sold Cooper on the concept, convinced that she would also come to see the person behind the legacy of victimhood. “To me, Marilyn had always been a bit one-dimensional,” Cooper says. “By the end of this process, she’d become a much more real person to me, with more modernity as a woman than I’d ever seen in her.”

In a crowded marketplace of Monroe biography, Cooper and Summers set their work apart by branding it with a shoe-leather true-crime angle. The film and its source material both eschew talking-head segments from experts or obsessives, relying on a cast of Monroe’s collaborators, confidantes, and closest loved ones. In the course of researching his book back in the 80s, Summers amassed a goldmine of audio recordings with firsthand eyewitnesses in the star’s orbit. Having scoured innumerable hours across hundreds of his tapes, archived at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles, Cooper brings this audio to life via lip-synced reenactment, using actors in costume. “This is the last film about Marilyn Monroe exclusively populated by people who knew her, touched her life, felt her presence, really knew what it was like to be around her,” she says.

The multitude of perspectives combine to form a prismatic view of a much-analyzed personality, already subject to constant public reappraisal and re-reappraisal. From the queen bee dumb blonde in Hollywood (said her All About Eve costar Celeste Holm, “I thought she was quite sweet and terribly dumb and my natural reaction was, ‘Whose girl is that?’”), she has been elevated to a silver screen saint martyred by a beastly tabloid media and the ravages of addiction.

“The truth is somewhere in the middle,” Cooper says. “It almost always is.” She wanted to avoid the simplistic or salacious in chronicling a life beset by scandal and intrigue, and focused on the contents of Monroe’s character: the intellectual curiosity of the Method student, the passionate artistry of the actor who wowed greats like Billy Wilder and John Huston as her talents caught up to her innate charisma.

“She was many things,” Cooper says. “She did have trauma, and it did affect her relationship, but she wasn’t a victim. She worked very hard on herself … The way she could sometimes show her vulnerability and sometimes hide it is so alluring. And we know that now as something that’s powerful about all women. But back then, we didn’t all have the freedom to explore that in ourselves the way Marilyn did.”

Monroe remains a figure of such permanent fascination, commanding two documentaries and a biopic in 2022 alone, in part for all that’s universal about her rarefied circumstances. Though the spotlight shone more harshly on her than any other celebrity of her era, Cooper and countless other present-day women see an integral part of a shared experience in the outsized expectations heaped upon her. While wrestling with depression, insecurity, and barbiturate use, she had no choice but to maintain a facade of perfect glamour in her performances for the paparazzi. Though Cooper’s favorite Monroe film is The Seven Year Itch (“I quite like the send-up of male stereotypes in that film; Marilyn’s in on the joke”), she feels the most telling texts are the photographs that capture the bombshell mask and the angst it couldn’t fully cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPgiw_0fQADMY700
Cooper is intrigued by ‘the way she could sometimes show her vulnerability and sometimes hide it’. Photograph: Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix

“The two archival pieces about her that I became obsessed with were, one, when she’s walking out of the Payne Whitney psychiatric clinic like it’s a restaurant or movie premiere even though she’d been held for three days. She ended up smashing a window, saying that she was being the mad person they all expected her to be. Joe DiMaggio ended up getting her out. It was the most extraordinary, awful time. For her to come out in full makeup and hair, it seems unbelievable. Half of me thinks it was horrible that she felt she had to present herself like this, and the other half is fucking amazed at her ability to do it.”

She continues: “The second one is when they’re doing the announcement of her divorce, and she can’t stop the emotion from showing. She cries, and it’s hard to watch. You see an immense hurt over this failed relationship. Young women today can still connect to that, and to her. As recently as 20 years ago, people would’ve said she was all over the place, mad, hysterical. Now, I see this and think, ‘That’s just being a woman.’”

Across its final half hour, the film’s primary-sourced approach builds to a close inspection of the murky circumstances surrounding Monroe’s death, and its rumored link to known paramours John and Robert Kennedy. Summers’ sleuthing confirmed that while conspiracy theories that suggest the suicide by overdose was a secretly ordered hit were fanciful fabrications, there was indeed some mucking-about with the official record to avoid negative PR for the Kennedys. It’s not quite the smoking gun a gawker might hope for; rather a comment on the continued societal impulse to treat Monroe’s existence like juicy gossip. “I’m constantly trying to find a line where we acknowledge conspiracy and try to unpick its strands,” Cooper says. “People might say there’s nothing new here, but I think this film is a useful resource.”

She hopes that others can receive her film as a jumping-off point for a deepened appreciation of and respect for Monroe, setting them on the same track that landed a once-indifferent Cooper under the tattoo artist’s needle. It doesn’t take much to show skeptics of the substance in a woman historically prized as a gorgeous sob story how painfully human she really was. After all, as Cooper knows all too well, pulling us in has always been Marilyn’s superpower.

“Any success in this film is a younger generation getting to know her, and getting a clearer idea of her than the ones that came before,” Cooper says. “They can take comfort in recognizing things they’ve gone through in their own lives happening to one of the most famous people of all time. It’s reassuring. I don’t mean to sound hokey.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Summers
Person
Celeste Holm
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
John Huston
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Billy Wilder
The Hollywood Reporter

Ron Galella, Controversial Dean of American Paparazzi, Dies at 91

Ron Galella, the relentless paparazzo who hounded the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Marlon Brando and Richard Burton during his career but found his photographs displayed in museums and art galleries throughout the world, has died. He was 91. Galella died peacefully in his sleep Saturday in his home in Montville, New Jersey, his reps announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Yanok, Emmy-Winning Writer on Lily Tomlin Specials, Dies at 83Jerry Ver Dorn, Actor on the Soaps 'Guiding Light' and 'One Life to Live,' Dies at 72Regine, French Actress, Singer and Discotheque Entrepreneur, Dies at 92 In amassing the world’s largest, single-source photographic...
MONTVILLE, NJ
SheKnows

Jennifer Grey Reveals the Horrific Way She First Learned Her Dad Was Gay

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Grey and her Oscar-winning father, Joel Grey, have always shared a close relationship, but when it comes to his sexuality, it wasn’t her dad who revealed the news. Instead of his private life ,and who he chooses to date staying as a family affair, it was a boyfriend’s mother who revealed the news to her in a less-than-desirable way, Jennifer shared in her new memoir, Out of the Corner. She didn’t find out the truth until the late 1980s when she was dating actor Matthew Broderick. She was home alone with his mother, Patricia...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#Depression#Fascination#The Unheard Tapes
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

263K+
Followers
67K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy