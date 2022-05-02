ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Rockies jumps all over the Reds

By Derwin Worrell
 3 days ago

Grand Junction, CO ( KREX ) – The Colorado Rockies jump all over the Cincinnati Reds. The Rockies scored six runs in the first inning and were never challenged. They sweep the 3-game series with the Reds and improve to 13-9.

