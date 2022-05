CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tuesday is National Teacher DayAnd while we appreciate all teachers for their hard work, one suburban teacher is getting a special shout out.Meet Mr. Rejczyk.If he looks familiar, it's because CBS 2's Lauren Victory first met up with him two years ago, when the pandemic forced schools to go online.He's a special education teacher at Woodland Intermediate School and this year's Teacher of the Year in Gurnee.Mr. Rejczyk started his career as a physical education teacher, but after 24 years, decided to work with special education students.

