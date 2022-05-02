ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Phoenix flower shop, mural damaged after speeding cars crash into business

 3 days ago
PHOENIX — Two speeding cars crashed into a south Phoenix flower shop and not only destroyed the business, but a mural honoring the late owner. For 70 years, Baseline Flowers served the community with Nick Nakagawa as the main operator, until two years ago when his daughter, Kathy, took the reins...

