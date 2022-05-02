ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

NY Young Republican Club leader files motion to stop Assembly redistricting

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVawd_0fQA9Cte00

The head of the New York Young Republican Club filed an emergency motion Sunday night urging the trial court judge to toss out the state Assembly district maps as unconstitutional along with the gerrymandered congressional and state Senate maps that were approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democrats.

State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister in upstate Steuben County initially tossed all three sets of legislative maps in his initial  March 31 ruling. But the Republican plaintiffs in the case did not question the legality of the Assembly maps during appeals.

Because of the procedural omission, the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, did not throw out the Assembly maps in its ruling last week that declared the congressional and Senate maps as unconstitutional for partisan gerrymandering and failing to follow the law involving map-making with the Independent Redistricting Commission.

But the decision left the door open for a challenge to the Assembly’s redistricting in a footnote accompanying its decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzQk8_0fQA9Cte00
The New York Young Republican Club urges judge to toss out the state Assembly district maps as unconstitutional.
Redistricting Partners
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OgQ04_0fQA9Cte00
Gavin Wax and the New York Young Republican Club held a private viewing of the content allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Judge McAllister is now overseeing the redrawing of the congressional and Senate maps along with his court-appointed special master Jonathan Cervas , a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Politics and Strategy at Carnegie Mellon University who’s helped resolve redistricting cases in other states.

“In its decision last week, the Court of Appeals determined that the Assembly map was subject to the same unconstitutional procedures as were the congressional and state Senate maps,”  Aaron Foldenauer, the attorney for NY Young Republican Club president Gavin Wax, said in the motion filed before McAllister and provided to The Post.

Foldenauer, in a statement to The Post, added,  “The only reason that the State Assembly maps have not been struck down is because of a procedural technicality, which is hardly a justification for unconstitutional maps to stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNqSi_0fQA9Cte00
Aaron Foldenauer serves as the attorney for NY Young Republican Club president Gavin Wax.
James Messerschmidt

He said there is ample time for the special master to redraw the 150-district Assembly maps along with Congress and the Senate.

The court-ordered maps are supposed to be finalized by May 20 after getting proposals from the interested parties this week.

Wax, in a statement to The Post, said, “I will not stand for New Yorkers to suffer from the whims of an unconstitutional and undemocratic process. The exclusion of State Assembly District maps from the special master’s redistricting efforts will subject New Yorkers to a decade of misrepresentation in state government.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQan4_0fQA9Cte00
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul approved the congressional and state Senate maps.
Don Pollard/Office of Governor K

The NY Young Republican Club has created a dedicated litigation fund to help finance Wax’s initial motion and subsequent legal actions in the case, Tim Harkenrider et al. vs. Gov. Kathy Hochul, et al.

Republicans have derisively referred to the Democrats’ redistricting screw-up as the “Hochulmander.”

“We call on all New Yorkers who value good government and democratic principles to support this effort,” Wax said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
New York Post

Hochul gets Democratic leaders to back bill booting Benjamin from ballot

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed into law legislation that will allow Democrats to remove her indicted former running mate Brian Benjamin from the ballot for lieutenant governor. The Democratic supermajorities in the state Senate and Assembly narrowly passed the controversial bill Monday evening after the governor overcame what one lawmaker called a “clusterf–k” of resistance last week from legislators, including the powerful state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Steuben County, NY
Government
County
Steuben County, NY
State
New York State
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Gubernatorial Lee Zeldin Gives His 10-Point Plan to Reform Albany

State Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and his lieutenant governor candidate Alison Esposito spoke outside city hall in Binghamton, to announce their 10-point plan to "reform Albany". Among Zeldin's points were ideas like:. - The requirement of voter identification for elections in New York. - Term limits for elected officials, which...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State Senate#Redistricting#Ny Young Republican Club#Assembly#Democrats#State Supreme Court#The Court Of Appeals#The Institute For Polit
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
96.1 The Breeze

Limos Will Soon Be Gone in New York State?

Over the weekend, I was at an event with someone who owns a limo company close to Rochester, New York and he said, if New York State continues to make it harder for limo companies, he predicted there will be no more limousine rental companies in New York in the future. When he said that, I was obviously surprised by that comment, but another person jumped in the conversation--someone who used to drive limos for a different company.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

DMV Urging New Yorkers To Get REAL ID Before Deadline

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging all residents a to get a REAL ID before the upcoming federal deadline. REAL ID regulations in New York and other states date back to 2005 when Congress passed the REAL ID Act, setting up minimum federal standards for license issuance and production.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy