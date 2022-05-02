ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Izard County, AR

Authorities: Man facing charges after fatal altercation

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say one man is dead and another man is charged with manslaughter after an incident Thursday night in Izard County. Court documents filed Friday say Izard County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Hawk Lane in Horseshoe Bend on April 28 after being notified of “…a vehicular accident involving an injured...

www.whiterivernow.com

