Update: Man arrested in suspected arson of three businesses in Visalia, police say

UPDATE: A 56-year-old man has been arrested in the suspected arson of three businesses in downtown Visalia, police said in an update Monday.

Jessie Hager was booked on two counts arson of inhabited dwelling, one count of arson of a structure, and one count of arson of property, police said.

The investigation will continue and additional charges will be recommended, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Peterson at 559-713-4101 .

ORIGINAL STORY: A restaurant was destroyed after a dumpster fire spread to the business in downtown Visalia on Sunday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., crews from the Visalia Fire Department were called for reports of a dumpster fire in the alleyway north of 300 West Main Street. According to the fire department, the flames quickly spread to Alejandra’s Restaurant, just a couple of doors down from the historic Visalia Fox Theater.

The fire created a huge plume of smoke that could be seen throughout the area.

Nearby businesses were evacuated by police and fire personnel. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Main Street between Willis and Locust was closed while fire crews investigate what led to the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116 . Those wishing to remain

anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738 .