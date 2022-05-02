ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 mayoral candidates face off at Cal State L.A.

By Carlos Saucedo
 3 days ago

Topics like homelessness and public safety took center stage at Sunday’s mayoral debate at Cal State Los Angeles.

The participants were the top five candidates in terms of polling: U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, City Council members Joe Buscaino and Kevin De Leon, City Attorney Mike Feuer and businessman Rick Caruso.

The candidates sometimes confronted each other directly with their disagreements, leading to a few heated moments.

Though Bass and Caruso are polling closely, the Los Angeles Times on Sunday endorsed Bass .

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 1, 2022.

KTLA

