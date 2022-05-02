ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Weather: Super Soaker Set For Monday

By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER(CBS)- A moisture packed storm is pushing into Colorado for Monday. This system will deliver mountain snow and rare morning showers and thunderstorms over the Front Range and eastern plains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRRL8_0fQA1Xtz00

(credit: CBS)

Thunderstorms will be ramping up overnight Sunday into Monday morning with a variety of different types of precipitation expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rE6j_0fQA1Xtz00

(credit: CBS)

The Denver metro area and Front Range may see anywhere from a quarter of an inch to nearly an inch of rain during the day on Monday with most of that falling in the morning.

(credit: CBS)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1W61_0fQA1Xtz00

(credit: CBS)

There will be snow attached to the cold front many higher spots receiving anywhere from 1 to 5 inches. Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range may have a bullseye for heavier snow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for these spots thru noon on Monday for 5 to 10 inches of snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzZdG_0fQA1Xtz00

(credit: CBS)

The Denver metro area may see light amounts of snow around town mixed in with the rain. With some accumulation in and near the foothills.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Rain, Strong T-Storms And Even Snow Expected Sunday Night In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day on Sunday and the wind speeds will pick up out of the southwest. This is all out ahead of a storm approaching Colorado. It was located around Salt Lake City on Sunday morning. While the wind won’t be as strong as we saw with the last storm it will still help create critical fire danger in many areas. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for a large part of central and southern Colorado. A warm southerly flow of air ahead of the storm will push highs into...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Multiple fires burning in southeastern Colorado

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple grass fires are burning in southeastern Colorado on Sunday night. 9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen was in the area tracking a severe thunderstorm when he caught images of a fire burning east of Lamar. The fire is burning near where a Tornado Warning was issued...
LAMAR, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Rrb#Front Range#Winter Weather Advisory
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Spring Storm Brings Heavy Mountain Snow And More Needed Rain To Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – The second spring storm to hit Colorado this week is causing snow in the mountains while the metro area is guaranteed to see more rain through Wednesday night. After such a dry and windy April, the switch to wet weather early this month has been very welcomed. Since May 1, Denver has received almost an inch of rain including the showers that fell in the metro area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (source: CBS) In addition to the wet weather on Wednesday, it will stay cloudy and very cool for early May. High temperatures in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: After Four Days Of Moisture, It Could Be More Than A Week Before It Rains Again

DENVER (CBS4) – The weather pattern over Colorado will undergo a major shift on Thursday as much drier and much warmer weather returns just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. (source: CBS) The first four days of May brought most neighborhoods in the metro area over 1 inch of rain. The official total for Denver as measured at the airport was 0.99″ from Sunday through Wednesday. That means the month of May is currently far above normal with precipitation and Denver is also back above normal with moisture for the year even after an extremely dry April (it was the third driest...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's how much snow is expected to hit Colorado during early week storm

There's a little bit of spring snow on the way to Colorado, with parts of the state also getting their first significant rainfall in quite awhile. According to the National Weather Service, the most snow is expected to fall in the mountains found to the west of Estes Park. About six inches of snow may fall in this region. Snow will likely land in much of the Central Mountain region,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

PHOTOS: Colorado 4×4 Recovery Group Pulls SUV Sunk In The Snow On Shrine Pass

(CBS4) – When a car goes off-roading in the high country and gets stuck, a nonprofit group called Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery is there to help. Last weekend the group put together a team to remove an SUV from where it was sunk in deep snow in the backcountry on Shrine Pass. Shrine Pass is located to the west of Vail Pass and Interstate 70, and the group wrote that “it took quite a lengthy amount of winch rope to reach the vehicle from an area that was still safe for vehicles to be at.” Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery shared photos of the vehicle rescue on Facebook. They said it took only a few hours to complete. On its website, the group describes its team as follows: “(It) provides emergency support to local and state agencies through large area vehicle based search, person extraction, back-country access support, communications support and other means.”
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

3 Colorado murders that made national headlines

The Problem Solvers have been working to highlight cold cases in Colorado. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: May Has Already Been Much Wetter Than April, And We Have More Rain Coming

DENVER (CBS) – After the third driest April on record, Denver and the Front Range need a wet May and so far mother nature is delivering. Because of rouge rain over the airport on April 29th, the month just missed being declared the driest April in Denver’s history. Total precipitation was only 0.06″ last month or about 4% of the normal 1.68″. (source: CBS) In just the first 48 hours of May, Denver officially received 0.88″ of moisture or about 41% of the liquid precipitation the city typically receives during the entire month of May. (source: CBS) The third day of the month on Tuesday...
DENVER, CO
NBCMontana

Next weather maker brings rain and snow to SW Montana

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from midnight tonight to 3 PM Tuesday for Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. Snow expected, mainly for elevations above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches at the passes along the Montana-Idaho border, with higher amounts at higher elevations. This advisory includes the following locations: West Yellowstone, Virginia City, Bozeman Pass, Raynolds Pass, Big Hole Pass, Chief Joseph Pass, Wisdom, Monida Pass, Battle Ridge Pass, and Targhee Pass.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy