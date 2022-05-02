Colorado Weather: Super Soaker Set For Monday

DENVER(CBS)- A moisture packed storm is pushing into Colorado for Monday. This system will deliver mountain snow and rare morning showers and thunderstorms over the Front Range and eastern plains.

Thunderstorms will be ramping up overnight Sunday into Monday morning with a variety of different types of precipitation expected.

The Denver metro area and Front Range may see anywhere from a quarter of an inch to nearly an inch of rain during the day on Monday with most of that falling in the morning.

There will be snow attached to the cold front many higher spots receiving anywhere from 1 to 5 inches. Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range may have a bullseye for heavier snow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for these spots thru noon on Monday for 5 to 10 inches of snow.

The Denver metro area may see light amounts of snow around town mixed in with the rain. With some accumulation in and near the foothills.